The ultimate roast dinner sandwich and Yorkshire youdel are just some of the new additions to the menu.

The ‘ultimate roast dinner sandwich’, featuring four different mouth-watering meats, roast tatties and stuffing in a bun topped with a Yorkshire pudding and pigs in blankets and drizzled with gravy is just one of the new additions to the Washington Toby Carvery’s menu following its grand reopening.

The popular pub and eatery reopened its doors to diners today (November 22) - and it wasn’t just the fittings and furnishings which have had a revamp following the half-a-million pound investment.

The official reopening of the refurbished Toby Carvery in Washington.

Poppin’ chicken, loaded roast potatoes and loaded mac and cheese have been added to the starters menu while roast lamb will now also be served across the whole weekend rather than just on a Sunday.

On the dessert menu the carvery has introduced its own take on an apple strudel with an apple youdel being added.

The delightful dish is created with one of Yorkshire’s finest inventions - the Yorkshire pudding - being used to house a delicious concoction of ice cream, salted caramel, fudge and apple sauce.

Customers eagerly queuing for lunch at the Toby Carvery in Washington following its revamp.

Assistant manager Sam Bartlett said: “The cherry tomato tart tatin starter is my favourite addition to the menu.

"The menu has been adapted to cater for the change in seasons and to give a cosy feel on those cold winter nights.

“The new menu seems to have been received really well and the customers are very positive about the changes.”

The refurbishment included the installation of a new carving deck.

The new menu includes extensive vegan and vegetarian options, including the new addition of spinach and mushroom pithivier.

Sam added: “We may be a carvery, but it’s really important to cater for everyone’s tastes, including the vegan and vegetarian market.”

With around £500,000 of investment, it’s not just the menu which has been given a makeover.

The venue now has a brand new carving deck - where the meats are cut and vegetables served - brand new carpets, new hard and soft furnishings and the creation of additional space with new dining areas.

As with any makeover, the venue has also "had a new lick of paint".

The new interior.

General manager Graham Boddy said: “The old decor was getting a bit dated and we wanted to refurbish the whole place to give the people of Washington somewhere lovely to enjoy dining.

“We were also keen to get everything done and reopen in time for Christmas. I’m really impressed with all the changes.

“The new soft furnishings give the place a real homely feel and all the team love it. The initial feedback we have received from customers has been really positive.”

The selection of roast meats.

Another benefit of the refurbishment has been the creation of new jobs.

Graham added: “With the extra dining space we’ve been able to create eight new jobs in the kitchen, sales and service teams.”

The Toby Carvery in Washington has reopened following a £500,000 refurbishment.

But after almost a month of being closed to diners, are the refurbishments to the tastes of the customers?

Heather Board, from Washington, dines at the carvery “every other day” and was impressed with what she saw.

She said: “The area we normally sit has changed but the biggest difference I first noticed when I came in was the new carpets.

“I normally go for the pork sandwich, which is my favourite. The best thing about this venue is the staff - they are awesome.”

Colin Sakeld, 77, from Washington, added: “I think the redevelopment is lovely. I like the new carpets and it seems much brighter. I normally have the gammon.”

With Christmas around the corner, the carvery has also launched its festive menu and currently has space for bookings across the festive period.

For events and special offers check out the Toby Carvery Washington Facebook page.