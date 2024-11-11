EMG Solicitors welcome new COP and Private Client Director Deborah Jude to the team

Award winning, Certified B Corporation™, EMG Solicitors, who operate from offices in Durham, Newcastle, Darlington, Penrith and Manchester is delighted to welcome Deborah Jude, a new Director within the Court of Protection (COP) and Private Client team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Panel Deputy for the Court of Protection, Deborah’s appointment extends EMG’s specialism further in supporting those without capacity, with the company becoming one of only a limited number of law firms in the country to offer the panel deputyship service. Deborah who is also a top tier Legal 500 ranked lawyer, will work across EMG’s offices, servicing clients across the UK and brings with her a wealth of legal experience, having spent over 23 years at Womble Bond Dickinson (Formerly Dickinson Dees). Her new role sees her taking on a hybrid position that utilises her COP specialism alongside her expertise in private client including, Wills, trusts and Lasting Power of Attorney (LPA), where she will work alongside Director, Samantha Edward.

Joining Deborah at EMG Solicitors is Joanne Shearer, Legal Secretary, and Lauren Gray, Trainee Legal Executive. Deborah Jude, COP and Private Client Director at EMG Solicitors said: “It’s a real privilege to be part of the EMG team. They have a fantastic reputation in the market, not least for their COP work, so I was delighted to have the opportunity to join them. COP is an area that I find incredibly rewarding, and I look forward to supporting them further in this field, alongside my private client work. I was also equally attracted by the firm’s culture, values and commitment to both their clients and people. The work they do in the local community alongside their charitable work is very impressive. The opportunity to take on a hybrid role at EMG is very exciting, as it offers variety in the work I deliver, but most importantly the scope to fully utilise my key skills and take advantage of the opportunities at EMG. I’m also really looking forward to working alongside the many talented colleagues here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deborah was described in the Legal 500 and Chambers UK Guide as being ‘absolutely first class’, with clients highlighting her trust expertise as ‘second to none’. Chief Executive Officer, Emma Gaudern, and Director and Head of the COP team, Jemma Morland, are also individually acknowledged in the guide as leaders in their field, placing them within the top 4% of legal professionals within the UK.

From left to right: Samantha Edward, Lauren Gray, Deborah Jude, Joanne Shearer, Jemma Morland

Jemma Morland, Director and Head of Court of Protection Property and Affairs at EMG Solicitors said: “I am delighted to welcome Deborah, Joanne and Lauren to EMG. Deborah’s expertise in panel deputyship work is a huge asset to EMG, extending our COP specialism further. There are very few firms out there that provide this service, so we are proud to be able to say we offer a 360-degree service in COP. I would like to wish our new colleagues the very best in their new roles and look forward to working together.”

Samantha Edward, Director and Head of Wills, Trusts and Probate is also listed top-tier in the Legal 500 and is delighted with Deborah’s appointment, which will strengthen the firm’s private client offering, as one of the most highly respected private client teams in the region.