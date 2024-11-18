EMG Solicitors raise £40,000 for brain injury charity Headway at annual ball

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Award-winning and B Corp-listed law firm EMG Solicitors, which has offices in Durham, Gosforth, Darlington, Penrith and Manchester, has raised £40,000 for national charity Headway - The brain injury association at its annual WonderLAN Ball.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sold-out event at The Fed in Gateshead which took place on Thursday 14th November, saw 400 guests from across the UK come together to raise money for Headway’s Look Ahead North (LAN) weekend, which provides brain injury survivors and their family members, carers, and volunteers, the chance to enjoy a fun-filled activity weekend at the Calvert Trust in Kielder.

Now in its 9th year, EMG Solicitors’ WonderLAN Ball has raised over £140,000 for Headway and the brain injury survivors it supports since the event was launched in 2015. Embracing a different theme annually, this year saw a twist on the famous German festival, Oktoberfest – with the event branded Novemberfest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Gaudern, CEO of EMG Solicitors, said: “We’re incredibly proud to continue our support for Headway and its outstanding work to improve life after brain injury. Every year our WonderLAN Ball raises tens of thousands of pounds to help deliver the charity’s annual Look Ahead North weekend; giving brain injury survivors in the North East the opportunity to try new activities and experiences, and to come together to share their recovery journey and support one another.

WonderLAN Ball

“Because of our firm’s specialism in Court of Protection (COP), a core part of our work is helping brain injury survivors and their families with legal matters. We want to give back to people living in our community and support their ongoing rehabilitation.

“I’d like to thank each and every person that joined us at this year’s WonderLAN Ball for being so generous and supporting a charity so close to our hearts. And to all our wonderful sponsors, Frenkel Topping, Adroit Financial Planning, Active Care Group, PLG Consultants, Concerva, Winn Solicitors, and Handelsbanken, who we couldn’t run the event without.”

Headway’s Look Ahead North weekend takes place in March every year at the Calvert Trust in Kielder. The activity weekend for almost 100 brain injury survivors, family members, carers and volunteers from across the North East features a range of outdoor activities, including a wheelchair accessible assault course, archery, and boat rides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across the weekend people can also take part in arts and crafts sessions, enjoy treatments from a volunteer therapist, and go swimming. In the evenings there is live entertainment from a stand-up comedian, open mic, and a quiz. Feedback from 2024’s Look Ahead North weekend showed 92% of respondents had tried a new activity, and 100% felt more confident to try new things when they returned home.

(left to right): Luke Griggs, Jemma Morland and Emma Gaudern

Luke Griggs, CEO of Headway - The brain injury association, said: “Brain injury can change lives in an instant. It can lead to social isolation and incredible pressures being placed on families. This has been yet another magnificent event which supports our annual Look Ahead North activity weekend; an opportunity for brain injury survivors to experience the camaraderie, confidence building, and emotional support which are essential in life after brain injury.”

“The support provided by EMG Solicitors over the past nine years has been phenomenal. This enabling and empowering weekend is for many people affected by brain injury, the highlight of their year as it gives them so much confidence. And it simply would not be possible without the efforts of Emma and Jemma, their team and all those who contribute to the amazing WonderLAN Ball each year.”

The Novemberfest themed event featured live artists, Back Chat Brass, and was hosted by BBC Radio Newcastle’s breakfast presenter, Matt Bailey.