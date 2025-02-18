Electric dreams for Sunderland's Edmundson Electrical

A fast-growing Sunderland business is giving back to the North East by helping new apprentices and local charities find their spark.

Dedicated to offering premier products and exceptional service, Edmundson Electrical Sunderland has an exciting 2025 ahead after significant investment in new senior staff and talented young apprentices while also supporting community initiatives.

Alongside the recent addition of Phil Goodfellow to the Sunderland business, providing more than 30 years of sales experience, Edmundson continues to develop the next generation of skilled professionals with fast-tracked apprentices like Oliver, Courtney, and Mia [pictured], who excelled in their Electrical Distributors’ Association (EDA) exam modules.

“Their distinctions highlight our strong emphasis on training, mentorship, and creating clear career pathways,” says Andy O’hair, Branch Manager at Edmundson Electrical Sunderland.

New Sales Manager Phil Goodfellow

“Through hands-on learning and ongoing support, we ensure apprentices are equipped with both the practical knowledge and confidence they need to succeed.”

Edmundson Electrical Sunderland also remains deeply committed to giving back to the local area, with donations and sponsorship support going to the likes of Sunderland Foodbank, Wearmouth Boxing Club, Silksworth Cricket Club, and Pallion Action Group.

“We’re proud of how far we’ve come in a relatively short time,” adds Andy. “Our focus on training apprentices, supporting local charities, and building robust supplier relationships not only reflects our core values but also drives our growth and success in Sunderland and beyond.”

Edmundson Electrical Sunderland has also continued to forge strong relationships with leading suppliers to further enhance its services for customers. This includes a new partnership with Doncaster Cables ensuring access to premium, UK-manufactured cable solutions, as well as ongoing collaborations with trusted brands like Schneider Electric.

Branch manager Andy O’hair (left) with the new apprentices

With their commitment to excellent customer service, their extensive product range, and expert advice, Edmundson Electrical Sunderland has worked hard to maintain its standing as a trusted electrical wholesaler in the North East. Thanks to industry-leading partnerships combined with a personal touch, and a genuine passion for the local community, the branch has successfully met the needs of both long-standing and new customers and looks forward to another electric year over the next 12 months.