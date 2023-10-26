Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eight new businesses have moved into the upper floors of Mackie's Corner after the creation of a suite of creative workspace

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ground floor restoration of the Grade II-listed Victorian building, on the corner of Bridge Street and Fawcett Street, has been complete for some time, welcoming a host of independent businesses including Fat Unicorn, Black Door Hairdressing, The Sweet Petite and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, the second phase of the multi-million-pound development has welcomed eight local businesses to its premises, making a significant step forward in the transformation of the historic site.

Mackie's Corner has undergone a major restoration

The eight businesses, now settled into their uniquely designed spaces on the second floor, are part of ‘The Co.llective’ - stylised as such after the name of owners Kirtley Co - an innovative concept offering 16 individually crafted workspaces, fostering a ‘dynamic environment that encourages collaboration and innovation.’

With shared breakout spaces, modern amenities, and sizes ranging from 90 to 600sq ft, The Co.llective is quickly becoming a hotspot for creative entrepreneurs and small businesses.

“We are thrilled to unveil The Co.llective and welcome these remarkable businesses as our inaugural occupants,” said Alex Kirtley, managing director of developer, Kirtley Co.

The buildings have a long and rich history in the city, dating back to the 1840s

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The project not only rejuvenates a cherished historical site but also ignites a new era of creativity, community, and commerce right at the heart of Sunderland city centre.

"We have now completed our second batch of lettings, including The Dome, Chambers & two more rooms from The Co.llective tenants will be announced soon. Spaces are now limited.”

The communal areas within The Co.llective have been curated by local artists, including Faye Greenman, Kathryn Robertson, Victoria Campbell, Andy Martin, and The Heritage Print Co.

Among the businesses that have set up shop in The Co.llective are:

Representatives from the eight new businesses at Mackie's Corner

Skullen Collective: Over the past 10 years Skullen has grown from a single desk nail operation in a spare room in Heaton to incorporate two sites with six nail artists, lash techs, brow specialists, tattooists, and piercing services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also offering aesthetics, tarot readings and even invest in the next generation of nail artists by offering training.

Skullen Collective is one of the new Mackie's Corner businesses. Pictures is Eve Howarth

RGB Media: A local creative design agency with a passion for bringing visions to life, specialising in both print and web design.

The Social Type: A social media and influencer marketing agency, The Social Type, led by Sunderland entrepreneurs Jessica Taylor-Branton & Victoria Carr, have set up in Room 11 of The Co.llective.

Aesthetics by Hannah: Established in 2022, Aesthetics by Hannah is a Nurse-led private clinic providing holistic cosmetic procedures, focusing on skin health and injectables.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Art Room: Kerry Cook, an accomplished art teacher, has established The Art Room in her space at Mackies Corner. The space promises to be a haven for creative expression where people of all ages and backgrounds can learn and be inspired.

Soul Bride: Specialising in quirky wedding dresses for the alternative bride, Soul Bride provides stunning wedding dresses for every look, from bohemian to rock chic brides.

Soul Bride owner Gemma Nicholson-Coates

Studio by YOTN: An inclusive Yoga, Pilates and movement studio offering group classes, workshops, and holistic therapies in a welcoming, fun and non-intimidating space, has moved into Room 4 of the Co.llective.

Sensel Studio: Sensel Studio is a media production company which was founded in London eight years ago and has worked on major productions from blockbuster movies such as Murder on the Orient Express, to live events, Amazon and Netflix series and concerts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Kevin Johnston, Portfolio Holder for Dynamic City, said: “The continued transformation of Mackies Corner into a vibrant hub for local businesses is a testament to Sunderland’s exciting future.