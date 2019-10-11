Echo readers praise Hays Travel as they reopen Thomas Cook stores across North East
Hundreds of jobs at Thomas Cook have already been saved after Hays Travel agreed to buy the company's high street shops and some have already been reopened.
It was announced on Wednesday, October 9, that Hays Travel signed a deal with the Official Receiver and Special Managers from KPMG and had already employed more than 25% of the former Thomas Cook retail employees in a proposal to re-open the stores with immediate effect.
On Thursday, October 10, it was confirmed that some stores have already reopened including shops in Redcar, Alnwick, Morpeth, Teesside Park, Metro Centre Gateshead, Sunderland and Middlesbrough revealing that 769 staff had already been recruited.
Following this news, on Friday, October 11, John and Irene Hays, owners of Sunderland travel agent Hays Travel, wowed the public with their appearance on Good Morning Britain.
Echo readers have been keen to praise Hays Travel for its help with this major issue in the UK.
Virginia Gatherer said: “Fantastic news! Something really good has come out of Sunderland! So proud of you!”
Margaret Mitton said: “What an amazing family. Should be nominated for honours list. Always looking after past, present and future staff. Well done Mr and Mrs Hays.”
Patricia Goggin agreed: “Well done Mr and Mrs Hays. Amazing people. I agree. Should be nominated for New Years honours list everyone get nominating they are very well deserved wishing your company every success.”
Sandra Tye added: “Thank you Mr and Mrs Hays you were fantastic on Good morning Britain this morning. Plus you have given my daughter and family their life back again. She has worked for Thomas Cook for 26 years and worked hard during this time.”
Heather Flynn said: “My daughter is in her second year apprenticeship with Hays and what a company to work for. My daughter has done fantastic within Hays so proud to say she works for John Hays. Thank you.”
Paul Blackbird commented: “What a noble and down to earth couple who have succeeded in life and never forgot there roots. Well done John and Irene may you grow and grow your business.”
Deborah Stevens said: “Just passed and it’s lovely to see it open. Well done.