How Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards helped Clixifix make their mark

The Sunderland Echo Business Excellence have helped put one of the UK 's sector-leading businesses on the North East map.

Based at the e-volve centre in Rainton Bridge, Clixifix has developed a web-based defect and repair platform enabling the construction firms to deal with defects, customer queries and aftercare conversations quickly and efficiently and works with leading companies nationwide.

But co-founder and chief executive James Farrell admitted the firm had struggled to blow its own trumpet locally and turned to the awards for help: "We were disappointed that nobody in the North East had heard of us when we were one of the best proptech companies in the country and had some of the biggest housebuilding companies in the UK using our services - so we started to raise our profile," he said.

Memebrs of the Clixifix team receive their Best Independent Business of the Year Award from Coun Kevin Johnson

The firm moved to Sunderland from Spennymoor in 2017 - 'We wanted to be part of Sunderland's silicon valley,' said James - and has since gone from just four staff to more than 30.

James turned to staff member Lucia Mercaldi to pull together the firm's entry. "Most of the awards schemes we come across are national ones," said Lucia.

"The attraction for me is that these are local ones and that would mean more to our people."

Childcare commitments kept James at home but Lucia kept him updated as the firm won the Best Independent Business title.

"We had half a table and took people from a few different teams in the company - it was a great night," she said.

This year's presentation ceremony will take place at the Stadium of Light on Thursday, November 16 - and you could be among our winners.

Entries for the 2023 awards are open now and you've got until 6pm on Friday, October 6, to stake your claim to a place on the shortlist.

Sunderland City Council is our headline sponsor once again and category sponsors include the North East BIC, City Dental, Chameleon Training, Sunderland University, Thompson Waste, Audi Lookers & Trustmark Roofing and Building Supplies.

City council leader Coun Graeme Miller said the authority was delighted to be involved once more: "We are proud to be once again supporting the Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards.

"Not only does it give us a chance to celebrate the success of the business leaders and social entrepreneurs really driving our city forward, but it also reminds us just how fantastic our business community is.

"From attracting investment from global businesses such as Ocado, Just Eat, Nissan, Envision AESC and RSA to home grown independent businesses and social enterprises, Sunderland is now one of the UK’s most exciting places to do business.

"We are working hard as an organisation to create an environment in which our businesses can continue to thrive and grow whilst continuing to attract new businesses to locate in Sunderland.

"As Leader of the Council, I am incredibly proud that we are home to a business community as buoyant, innovative and diverse as ours.

"We are, therefore, delighted to be supporting this event to celebrate all that is great about our amazing city and the inspiring people doing business here.”

The Clixifix team celebrate their win

This year's award categories are:

SME Business of the Year (sponsored by the North East Sunderland BIC);

Large Business of the Year (sponsored by City Dental);

Best Independent Business;

Social Enterprise of the Year;

Retail, Hospitality & Leisure Business of the Year

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (sponsored by Chameleon Training)

Sustainable Initiative of the Year (sponsored by Sunderland City Council);

Innovation Award (sponsored by Sunderland University);

Business in the Community Award (sponsored by Mobility Care Solutions);

Employer of the Year;

Entrepreneur of the Year (sponsored by Thompson Waste);

Lifetime Achievement Award (sponsored by Audi Lookers);

Best Business Transformation (sponsored by Trustmark Roofing);

Business of the Year (sponsored by Sunderland City Council).

To enter go to our awards website www.sunderlandbusinessawards.co.uk

For information on sponsoring an outstanding category,