Easter treats in store as ESPA hosts pop-up shop at Bridges Sunderland

ESPA Vice Principal Dawn Jamieson, front right, along with learning support assistant Paul Mustard, student Charlie Johnson and assistant manager Lucy Shannon outside the ESPA pop-up shop in the Bridges shopping centre.

Service users and students from Sunderland’s ESPA college (education and services for people with autism) are showcasing their talents with a pop-up shop running at Bridges Sunderland all this week.

Housed in the former Quiet Room unit, it’s a chance for shoppers to pick up some unique gifts and treats. There’s also the chance for people to learn more about ESPA, from recruitment opportunities to advice and guidance on support available for those with autism and associated or additional disabilities or difficulties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s the first time ESPA, which has college sites in Ashbrooke, Stockton and Newcastle, as well as residential sites across the region, has hosted a shop like this and Dawn Jamieson, quality manager at ESPA, says it’s great to see the efforts service users have gone to with their creations.

ESPA Student Charlie Johnson, age 21,proudly displays a piece of art created by his fellow student

"We’re really proud of what’s been produced for the shop and to see everyone coming together,” she said. “The Bridges has been really generous with the space and, as it used to be the quiet space, many of our service users will be familiar with the unit.”

The shop is being hosted as part of World Autism Acceptance Week, running from March 27 to April 2, and will also provide learners with retail experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dawn added: “More than one in 100 people are autistic and there are around 700,000 autistic adults and children in the UK.

"Almost everyone has heard of autism. But far too few people understand what it’s actually like to be autistic – both the strengths you can have and how hard life can be at times.

"We understand at ESPA that autistic people have varying support needs, from 24-hour care to simply needing clearer communication and a little longer to do things.”

Karen Eve, centre director at the Bridges, said: “We are delighted to welcome ESPA into the Bridges this week as part of Autism Acceptance Week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The fact that our Quiet Room – which we introduced as a haven for people with sensory sensitivities to use for a time out during their visits to the centre – is housing their pop-up shop is a really great opportunity and we wish them every success during their time with us.

“It’s part of our on-going commitment to supporting charities and good causes.”

Originally named CAP, ESPA was started by parents looking for support and services in 1988, before becoming ESPA in 1994.

As well as its four college sites for young people between the ages of 16 and 25, it has a wide range of residential services across Sunderland, Durham and North Tyneside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its domiciliary agency supports young people in their homes aged 16 and over. ESPA also runs a community-based day provision in Sunderland.