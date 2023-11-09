News you can trust since 1873
Durham's popular Whitechurch coffee spot under new ownership - here's what's in store

It's one of Durham's top-rated coffee spots.

By Katy Wheeler
Published 9th Nov 2023, 14:15 GMT
One of Durham's most-esteemed coffee spots has been taken over by one of the city's longest-running hospitality groups.

Whitechurch in Durham CityWhitechurch in Durham City
Since opening in the shadow of Durham University's Bill Bryson library in 2018, Whitechurch has built up a strong following for its coffee, brunch, Sunday roasts, wines and more.

It gave new life to the former New Inn, in Church Street Head, and it soon grew a solid reputation.

Now, it's been taken over by another of the historic city's independents.

Whitechurch underwent a transformation back in 2018Whitechurch underwent a transformation back in 2018
Zen Group established Zen Asian restaurant in Court Lane 18 years ago and over the years opened burger restaurant Tango, which recently relocated to larger premises in Saddler Street, and Cantonese restaurant The Rabbit Hole in Hallgarth Street, with Whitechurch becoming the fourth venue in the group's portfolio.

Zen Group recently relocated its Tango restaurant to the former Bills' unit in Saddler StreetZen Group recently relocated its Tango restaurant to the former Bills' unit in Saddler Street
It's taken Zen Group's workforce in the city to more than 130 people.

Sam Gadd, who owns Zen Group with Zak Newton, said: "We've always had scope to grow the business.

"My parents set up Zen 18 years ago and it's become an institution in the city and goes from strength to strength.

"We were approached by the owners of Whitechurch and given first refusal, we already worked closely with them, so we had that conversation."

Whitechurch is particularly popular with university students, due to its location opposite Billy Bryson LibraryWhitechurch is particularly popular with university students, due to its location opposite Billy Bryson Library
Zen Group took over Whitechurch two months ago and are keeping it as business as usual for now, with changes implemented in 2024.

"It's really exciting to add Whitechurch to the group. We've inherited a fantastic kitchen team and highly-skilled chefs."

The venue already has a strong food offering, particularly its Sunday roasts, and Zen Group will be building on that next year with a grab-and-go artisan deli on site and building on its strong brunch offering.

General manager Felicity Baird.General manager Felicity Baird.
Sam, who also has plans to open further Zen restaurants, said: "For the deli, we'll be curing our own meats, pickling our own veg, all in house produce. We'll also be bringing back the pastry chef and doing our own baking."

Durham has seen a wave of new hospitality businesses opening in the past few years.

Sam said: "There has been some big changes in Durham and there's some great independents, like Course in North Road, doing great things."

