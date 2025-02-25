Drive Motor Retail celebrates multiple Vauxhall Customer Excellence awards

Four site locations of leading automotive retailer, Drive Motor Retail, have been honoured with the 2024 Vauxhall Customer Excellence Awards, highlighting the group's dedication to outstanding customer service throughout their sites in the UK.

Among the award-winning locations, Drive Hartlepool stands out with its exceptional achievement of earning the Gold award for the tenth year running. Three other sites have also maintained their Silver status, with Drive Redcar holding this distinction for seven consecutive years, while Drive Stockton-on-Tees and Drive Bury St Edmunds have maintained their Silver status for five and four years, respectively.

These accolades are particularly significant as they are based on customer recommendations through purchase and service satisfaction surveys. The recognition adds to Drive Motor Retail's impressive track record, as the company continues to hold the title of European Dealer Group of the Year.

Michael Breen, Operations Director said: "A huge congratulations to all the incredible teams at these locations. Customer service excellence has always been at the heart of Drive Motor Retail's ethos, and the recognition across multiple years demonstrates how deeply ingrained exceptional service is within our company culture.

Drive Stockton team with their silver award.

“I'm incredibly proud of our teams across all locations who continue to showcase this commitment year after year, ensuring that every customer interaction meets our high standards of service excellence."

Drive Motor Retail is one of the UK's largest privately owned automotive retail groups with a turnover of approximately £400 million per annum and over 800 members of staff employed in 30 dealerships across the country.