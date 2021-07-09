Dozens of new jobs at Sunderland call centre - here's how to apply

BGL Group, a financial services company, has announced plans to recruit 100 customer service jobs across two of its contact centres in the UK, a large proportion of which are expected to be at its site in St Catherine’s Court in Sunderland

The new ‘hybrid’ jobs will see staff work both in the office, once COVID-19 restrictions ease, as well as from home.

The office near to the Spire Bridge is one of the company’s key sites, the business already employs more than 600 people in Sunderland and two years ago, launched a new technology hub as part of its North East operation.

BGL is accepting applications now

Salary for the new roles is £19,935 FTE (inclusive of £1,755 shift allowance) and applicants will be required to work within opening hours of 8am-10pm Monday-Friday; 8am-6pm Saturday and 9am-5pm on Sunday.

Roles are available full-time and on a three-month fixed-term part-time basis, with a minimum of 30 hours working at evening and weekends.

Mark Brannen, Associate Director of Operations for BGL Customer Services,commented: “At a time when the recruitment market is tough for many, we are delighted to be able to offer exciting career opportunities.

"Following significant investment in our tech capability over the past year, coupled with the flexibility to now work remotely some of the time, there has never been a more exciting time to explore a role within the customer service arena.

"Financial services is a continually evolving sector and our contact centre agents are highly skilled with an in depth knowledge of insurance products offered by leading household brands.”

Lauren Quinn, Customer Experience Manager, added: “I have worked for BGL for over 17 years and can honestly say that no two days are the same.

"Working in such a fast-paced and dynamic environment has allowed me to explore different career opportunities and we are looking forward to welcoming new colleagues and supporting them with their careers.”

For more information on the new roles available, click here.