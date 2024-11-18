Double promotions for Hay & Kilner

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North East-based full service law firm Hay & Kilner, is pleased to announce a duo of promotions, demonstrating their commitment to supporting future talent.

Ben Jackson has been promoted to Senior Associate in the corporate team and Bethany Herbertson to Associate in commercial disputes.

Ben provides specialist advice to a range of clients, across a variety of sectors, on all corporate aspects of transactional work with a primary focus is on corporate mergers and acquisitions. As the firm’s Data Protection Officer, he also provides advice and training to clients on all aspects of data protection compliance, including internal and external policies.

Bethany undertakes work across a range of areas including commercial litigation, professional negligence, contentious probate and intellectual property disputes. She is also chair of the firm’s CSR committee, sits on the Graduate Recruitment committee and oversees the work experience within the firm for those aged 16-18 years’ old.

Bethany Herbertson & Ben Jackson

Jonathan Waters, who joined the firm as a trainee and worked his way up through the ranks before being appointed as Managing Partner at Hay & Kilner in 2016, said: “I’m delighted to congratulate Ben and Bethany on their recent promotions. They bring a wealth of experience to the role and their promotions are testament to their hard work and dedication. These promotions reflect the importance we place on delivering the best service possible to our clients across the region.

‘’Like me, Ben and Bethany both trained with Hay & Kilner so it is very rewarding to see them advancing their career with the firm and reflects the importance we place on growing and investing in our own talent.’’

Established in 1947, multi-award-winning Hay & Kilner is one of the top independent law firms in the North East of England providing comprehensive legal advice to businesses and individuals from both within and outside of the region.