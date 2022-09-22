Don't send your old computers to landfill - a Sunderland business boss is breathing new life into them

Let’s Go Retro was set up two years ago and it is already chipping in to the battle to stop mountains of e-waste from being sent to landfill.

The Sunderland-based business is now handling thousands of pieces of machinery a week.

Pallets of computers are being bought by Let’s Go Retro which is owned by Adam Davidson and Nicola Ritchie. The machines are then refurbished and put back into use amid a growing demand for equipment at affordable rates.

Let's Go Retro which is the latest entry in the Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards.

Adam said: “I have a passion for what I do. People throw away great equipment and we have become a throw-away society.

"It started off where I would buy individual units and last week it was 4,000.

"It has gone to something I never thought it would go to.”

Let’s Go Retro becomes the latest entry in this year’s Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards and the nomination for the company said: “Let’s Go Retro was determined to reduce the amount of e-waste sent to landfill sites and create a positive impact on the environment.

"This started off from the love of retro computers and the preservation of IT history. It expanded as we experienced first hand the amount of great quality IT equipment that corporations dispose of.

"Our purpose is to put this equipment back into circulation and offer great value equipment at affordable rates for the consumer whilst protecting the environment.”

