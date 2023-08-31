Dolly Parton-themed high tea to be held at Sunderland's new Bobby's bar

Bobby’s bar opened in the former Establishment and Baroque unit in Low Row this summer, giving a colourful makeover to the bar which had stood empty for some time.

The inclusive bar is a sister site to the successful Bobby’s in Newcastle and it aims to bring something different to the city, including drag brunches and performances from a host of entertainers, including Rupaul’s drag race queens, top UK tribute acts and top DJs.

And it recently announced the first dates for its Drag High Tea, kicking off with a special Dolly Parton edition.

A Dolly Parton-themed high tea will be staged at Bobby's in Low Row

The event with feature the UK’s top Dolly tribute, games and lip syncs, all hosted by Bobby’s resident drag talent.

Priced £35 per person, customers can enjoy all the entertainment as well as a selection of sandwiches, pastries and cakes, washed down with a beverage of their choosing.

With limited availability Bobby’s Bar are hosting two sittings for their High Tea at1pm and 3pm on Saturday, September 30.

Tickets are available on EventBrite.

The new inclusive bar opened in July

Bobby’s owner Kirk Spencer says he has big plans for the bar, which opened in July.

“It’s really important for pockets of the community to feel safe and we want to create a safe space, and value for money, for all.