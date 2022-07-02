Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by Gary Wilson from the Bob Gnarly surf shop in Hylton Road, the event is open to all, from beach lovers and surfers to bodyboarders and wild swimmers.

Everyone is invited to head down from 3pm on Saturday, July 9 to Seaburn Beach, in front of Little Italy, to meet like-minded people with a love of the beach and the great outdoors.

Gary opened his surf shop, the city’s only dedicated surf shop, earlier this year after building up a successful online business.

Bob Gnarly's Gary Wilson and Amy Howes from The Special Lioness ahead of a surfing social event at Seaburn Beach.

He saw a surge in sales over lockdown as more people took to the water and he says it’s great that more and more people are starting to appreciate what we have on our doorstep.

He said: “I'm super committed to trying to encourage folk to use the amazing free facilities we have right here on our doorstep in Sunderland and promote the health and mental health benefits of getting in the water - whether that's just for a plodge, surfing, swimming, SUP boarding or kayaking.

"There has been an awesome response to the shop with folk coming in pretty much every day, some are beginners and some are topping up on accessories.

“A lot of people come into the shop and say they’d lived here all their lives and hadn’t really used the water before the lockdowns.”

Bob Gnarly Surf shop on Hylton Road

As part of the event there will be a charity raffle in aid of Sunderland charity The Special Lioness, the Mayor of Sunderland’s nominated charity for last year, which supports families of children with disabilities.

The grand prize is an 11ft inflatable paddleboard complete set, worth more than £300. Tickets are £2.50 and are available from the Bob Gnarly shop, with all proceeds going to the charity.

Amy Howes, trustee of The Special Lioness, said: “We support families in the area of children with disabilities and life-limiting conditions, providing a support network with everything from coffee mornings to family events.

"For a lot of families, it’s a way for them to make memories away from the day to day life, which can be difficult. We help special families make special memories.”