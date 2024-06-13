Dive deep with underwater special effects experience at STACK Seaburn
Visitors to STACK Seaburn can take a deep dive in the ocean this summer, thanks to a unique underwater adventure.
Dive into the Blue will see two of STACK’s shipping containers transformed and, thanks to the installation of a range of special screens and sound effects, visitors will be able to experience what will feel like travelling beneath the sea.
STACK has teamed up with Newcastle-based innovative production company, Tiny Dragon along with video design company Pixel-Lux, who have used the latest in digital technology to create what they describe as “Blue Planet meets The Meg.”
Suitable for anyone aged five and upwards, the 15 minute experience will see visitors “travel” under the sea and meet with a whole host of sea creatures.
Mark Calvert, one of the founders of Tiny Dragon, is excited for people to take part in the underwater adventure.
“As a team we’ve worked across the theatre and large scale productions and this is something we’ve really wanted to develop,” he said.
“We have been looking at a production to do within a shipping container so working with STACK was the perfect combination.
“It’s a real sensory experience and is absolutely unique.”
Dive into the Blue will open at STACK Seaburn on 12 July and will run daily from 10 till 5pm until 22 September, for three shows an hour, with a maximum of 16 people per show.
A limited number of early bird tickets – priced at £5 each – are available at https://stackleisure.com/locations/seaburn/what-s-on/bookings-and-events/dive-into-the-blue
Neill Winch, CEO of STACK, believes this will be an exciting new addition.
“At STACK we’re always keen to add new elements to enhance the experience for our visitors of all ages,” he said.
“Dive into the Blue is totally unique and is something that both children and adults will enjoy.
“It’s a great opportunity for families to spend the day at STACK and enjoy everything that we have to offer with this very special and exciting immersive experience throughout the summer.”
For further information visit www.stackseaburn.co.uk
