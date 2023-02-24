Disney's Aladdin to play Sunderland Empire on first ever UK & Ireland tour

Based on the hit 1992 animated film with new songs by Tony, Olivier, Grammy, Emmy and eight-time Academy Award-winner Alan Menken, the critically-acclaimed Broadway and West End musical will tour the UK and Ireland for the first time, opening in Edinburgh in October 2023, followed by dates in Cardiff, Plymouth, Sunderland, and Milton Keynes, with further cities to be announced.

The production will fly into Sunderland Empire from February 15 to March 10, 2024.

Tickets for the Disney Theatrical Production, which is directed by Thomas Schumacher, will go on sale in March and full casting will be announced in due course.

It will be the first UK & Ireland tour

Thomas Schumacher, President & Producer at Disney Theatrical Productions, said: “As Aladdin approaches its second decade onstage, we are thrilled that the 11th production of the glorious Broadway show will soon be seen by audiences throughout the UK and Ireland.

"Thanks to Casey Nicholaw’s direction, Alan Menken’ s music and the peerless design team of Bob Crowley, Natasha Katz and Gregg Barnes this show is a powerful tonic, an irresistible lift for every audience who sees it.

"The musical theatre performers in the UK and Ireland rival any on the planet and we look forward to presenting the best of them in this joyous new production.”

It’s the latest big blockbuster announced for Sunderland Empire, which is gearing up for a seven-week run of Disney’s The Lion King, starting next month.

Disney's Aladdin

