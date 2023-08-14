Celebrating the magic of Disney’s 100th anniversary, the new Disney On Ice show presents 100 Years of Wonder – and we have three family tickets to give away to readers, including a top VIP prize for the ice spectacular on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

The first prize family will receive real VIP treatment with rink side seats and a pre-show meet and greet as well as pre-show hospitality, face-painting and show programmes for the kids.

Two other families will receive seats to the show and a £50 voucher to spend on pre-show hospitality in the Utilita Arena foyer.

Skating into Newcastle from Wednesday, December 6 to Sunday, December 10, 2023, the hugely-popular Encanto features in the ice show for the very first time in the UK, when Mickey Mouse is joined by his friends on a journey to discover his favourite memory of all time.

Families will be part of the action and help the gang venture through Disney stories, sharing memorable moments from treasured tales.

Journey to a vibrant town in the mountains of Colombia to meet Mirabel and her extraordinary family who live in a magical casita in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto.

Sail away with Moana as she displays courage to save her island on a high-seas adventure with the demigod, Maui.

Travel to the wintry world of Arendelle as royal sisters Anna and Elsa discover true love is the most powerful magic of all and experience the mysterious magic of Fantasia as a Sorcerer’s Apprentice makes brooms come to life.

“Live Your Story” alongside Disney Princesses as they use perseverance, determination and hard work to inspire Mickey and children to share their favourite Disney memories.

Just keep swimming with Dory, Nemo, Marlin and new pal Hank from Disney• Pixar’s Finding Dory and celebrate true friendship with Buzz Lightyear, Woody and the Toy Story gang.

Steven Armstrong, Regional Vice-President of Feld Entertainment, producers of Disney On Ice, said: “This year’s show is an extraordinary celebration of Disney’s 100th Anniversary, where Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy invite guests to relive magical Disney stories with all of your favourite characters in a family experience featuring classic Disney songs, world-class skating and amazing stunts.

"Disney On Ice always receives a tremendous reception in Newcastle, and we are looking forward to the big party in December!”

Caroline Ginnane, General Manager of the Utilita Arena Newcastle, added: “We are always delighted to host Disney On Ice here at the arena, and this year’s show is a particularly special celebration heralding Disney’s 100th Anniversary. Seeing Encanto for the first time on ice will be a real treat, as well as much loved audience favourites including Moana, Frozen and Toy Story.

"It’s always heart-warming to see families making special memories, singing and dancing along with favourite Disney stars in an enchanting ice spectacular which has become an exciting pre-Christmas treat here at Utilita Arena Newcastle.”

::Show info

Disney On Ice presents 100 Years of Wonder at Utilita Arena Newcastle from Wednesday 6 December to Sunday 10 December 2023

For tickets visit www.disneyonice.co.uk or www.utilitaarena.co.uk

::Win

We have three family tickets to give away, comprised of four seats per ticket for the show at 6.30pm on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

The first prize winner will receive VIP Entry, four Rink Side seats and Meet and Greet. They will need to be at Utilita Arena Newcastle by 4.45pm on Thursday, December 7 for the Meet & Greet.

The two runner-up families will receive seats to the show and a £50 voucher to spend on pre-show hospitality in the Utilita Arena foyer.

To be in with a chance of winning one of the prizes, answer this question: which anniversary is Disney celebrating?

Email your answer, along with your name, address and contact details, to [email protected] by 9am on Friday, August 25, 2023. The winners will be notified by email.