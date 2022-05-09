The retailer will occupy unit 63-64 in The Bridges Shopping Centre and is set to open to customers for the first time on Friday, May 13 at 10am.
The chain was created by the original founders of Poundworld and will sell over 4,000 products for £1 and under, plus some that go beyond £1.
In opening the store, One Beyond has created 30 retail jobs in Sunderland and Christopher Edwards, the managing director, has gave potential customers an insight into what they can expect.
He said: “We’re thrilled to be opening our first One Beyond store in Sunderland.
Most Popular
-
1
12 Sunderland city centre beer gardens for al fresco drinks this spring and summer
-
2
The Sunderland businesses awarded zero and one star food hygiene ratings since March, according to the Food Standards Agency
-
3
These 15 businesses in and around Sunderland have been awarded new hygiene ratings, according to the Food Standards Agency
-
4
Sunderland takeaway goes from one to five star food hygiene rating following a new assessment
-
5
Twenty years today since the Queen officially opened Sunderland's Metro extension
“Now more than ever, when times are financially tighter for so many families, we are proud to be offering incredible savings on hundreds of branded shopping essentials and on-trend items.
“Whilst we have over 4000 products for £1, we have expanded to now also stock additional ranges which are priced beyond £1.
"Our aim is to continue to provide our loyal shoppers with exceptional value but with an even greater choice of handpicked bargains.
“It’s great to be able to occupy this convenient location in the town centre, offering amazing value shopping for Sunderland locals. When other retailers on the high street are closing, we’re delighted to be able to create new retail jobs in the area."
Read More
Since the discount chain’s launch two years ago, the independent retailer has opened 80 stores UK wide with plans for further expansion in 2022 – with the North East already having stores in South Shields, Hartlepool, Middlesbrough and Wallsend.