Discount chain One Beyond is set to open a new store in The Bridges Shopping Centre.

The retailer will occupy unit 63-64 in The Bridges Shopping Centre and is set to open to customers for the first time on Friday, May 13 at 10am.

The chain was created by the original founders of Poundworld and will sell over 4,000 products for £1 and under, plus some that go beyond £1.

In opening the store, One Beyond has created 30 retail jobs in Sunderland and Christopher Edwards, the managing director, has gave potential customers an insight into what they can expect.

He said: “We’re thrilled to be opening our first One Beyond store in Sunderland.

“Now more than ever, when times are financially tighter for so many families, we are proud to be offering incredible savings on hundreds of branded shopping essentials and on-trend items.

“Whilst we have over 4000 products for £1, we have expanded to now also stock additional ranges which are priced beyond £1.

"Our aim is to continue to provide our loyal shoppers with exceptional value but with an even greater choice of handpicked bargains.

“It’s great to be able to occupy this convenient location in the town centre, offering amazing value shopping for Sunderland locals. When other retailers on the high street are closing, we’re delighted to be able to create new retail jobs in the area."