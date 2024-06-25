Diners welcome the return of Mexico 70 to Sunderland city centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was the restaurant U-Turn we weren’t expecting, but Mexico 70 is heading back to Sunderland city centre.

Back in February, the owners of the site in High Street West announced it would be closing its doors after six years and, the following month, announced new burger venture DB / CB.

But now the tacos and tequila which made the site popular are back, with Mexico 70 returning from this Thursday, June 27.

Space is at a premium at the restaurant, which is smaller than its neighbours, so booking is advised, with bookings now live at Resdiary.com.

The new menu will feature some Mexico 70 classics as well as some new dishes and small plates.

It’s a sister restaurant to neighbouring Koji in the former No 2 Church Lane site, which specialises in ramen, bao buns, gyoza and more.

The owners, who also have North in Seaburn, posted on social media saying that they decided to revert the restaurant back to its original format after one of the original chefs got in touch.

The post reads: “Mexico 70 closed its doors for the last time in February. We were gutted but after 6 years we just felt all Taco’d out creatively and short of ideas.

“Rather than just plod on we decided it was better to burn out than fade away. But a few weeks ago Dave Tanner, the original head chef of Mex70 from when we first opened in 2018 up until 2021 got in touch with us with a load of new ideas and a strong desire to bring back Mexico 70.

“Well, we’re as flippin surprised as you and totally delighted to say that Mexico 70 will be reopening this Thursday 27th June. Dave will be head chef & will join forces with the current owner of DBCB and the original Mexico 70 manager to bring back hand pressed tacos with anything goes world flavours, Margi’s strong enough to blow ya socks through Vesta Tilleys wall, house made hot sauce and great tunes.”

The news was welcomed on social media.

Lynsey Dixon said: “So Mexico 70 is back….in the same place? So many emotions Thought DBCB was canny too but long live the tacos.”

Gordon Petrie said: “What awesome news, love Mexico 70.”

Lisa Bell said: “So happy to read this post!!! Please offer some burritos!”

Emma Maughan said “Best news all year.”

Peter Groark said: “Forget the Euros, it really is coming home.”