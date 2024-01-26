Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A company has moved into one of the city's most unique office spaces as part of the ongoing renaissance of Mackie's Corner.

Jon Leighton, managing director at Land Digital with Cllr Alison Smith, deputy portfolio holder for dynamic city at Sunderland City Council.

Land Digital has moved into 'The Dome', a 2,300sq ft office on the third floor of the Grade II-listed landmark on High Street West.

The move – which will see 16 members of staff relocate to the new office – follows a successful year for the business.

Having secured a number of new contracts in 2023, Land Digital has ambitious plans to continue strengthening the team’s skills with the creation of five new technical roles in 2024.

Land Digital have moved into Mackie's Corner

Jon Leighton, managing director at Land Digital, said: “We’ve been looking for a permanent space since the pandemic and this exceeded all of our requirements.

“Sunderland is a city undergoing rapid change and this new office strategically puts us at the epicentre of its transformation.

“It’s also really well connected to the region’s major transport links and makes it a lot easier for us to host clients from all over the country”

“This side of the city is a real hive of activity at the moment, with so much going on, and we’re proud to be playing a small part in that.”

Land Digital specialises in supporting companies with digital transformation and extracting maximum value from their digital assets and software.

The company has developed a national reputation for its services, working with clients such as Honda, Informa PLC, HiPP Organic and Sunderland City Council.

“Like a lot of businesses today, we operate a Hybrid work model and on average everyone spends at least 2 days a week in the office so it was important that the space suited our working arrangements.”

Mackie’s Corner has been lovingly restored by property developer KirtleyCo over recent years, following a £2million investment into the building.

Mackies Corner has been lovingly restored

Alex Kirtley, managing director, said: “The Dome is such an amazing space, there really is nothing else like it.

“It is the centrepiece of Mackie’s Corner and we were so pleased when we met Jon as he really shared our vision for how it could be used.

“They are a great business who will ensure the space continues to play an integral role in the city centre’s ever growing business community and we’re delighted that they are now the latest business to proudly call Mackie’s Corner home.”

Land Digital’s move to Sunderland city centre was supported by the Business Investment Team at Sunderland City Council, who guided the company's support and helped identify available workplaces in the city.

Cllr Alison Smith, deputy portfolio holder for dynamic city at Sunderland City Council, said: “We have invested heavily into 5G and ensuring our city is fit for the digital businesses of tomorrow over recent years and this story proves just how impactful this investment has been.

“As a business, Land Digital is one which is very much in growth mode, creating highly skilled jobs for local people and successfully competing for work against some of the biggest names in the industry.