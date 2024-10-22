Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The family firm behind classic Sunderland favourites such as the saveloy dip and pease pudding have unveiled a new look for the future.

Dicksons, which has branches across Sunderland, is rebranding all of its stored and packaging as it looks to the future.

The firm, based in South Shields, has unveiled a £100,000 rebrand, which comes as it aims to keep up to date with changing customer tastes.

Dicksons, which celebrated its 70th birthday in 2023, has introduced barista-style coffee at its branches, and other new products, including its vegan-friendly onion bhaji pasties and spicy bean rolls.

The company will gradually be rebranding all of its stores, and has chosen its new branch in Blyth to showcase its bold new look.

Working with marketing agency Gardiner Richardson, the teams spent months researching new branding, fonts and colours, while designing a new logo using vibrant shades of red, brown and white.

Mike Dickson, retail growth director at the family firm, said: “It’s about giving our customers what they want and of course keeping up with evolving appetites.

“We are constantly bringing out new products like our deli ranges, barista coffees and protein salad bowls, but we also need to make sure we look attractive too.

“There’s been a few Dicksons logos over the years, we last had a change about nine years ago.”

He added: “We know all too well that people can get attached to the branding they see when they're going about their weekly shop, or popping into see us for lunch.

“But we want to stress that no matter what changes are made externally, we are still the same family business, feeding the hard-working region with top quality products.”

The new straplines, including ‘Dicksons, Making Your Day Since 1953’, will now be phased onto products in the coming months.

Shop fronts, such as the new Blyth store in Links Road, will eventually be seen across the rest of the region and packaging, including the products sold in major supermarkets, will also be swapped.

Mike added: “Just as the food we make has evolved over the years, so have the places we make it.”

Darren Richardson, creative director at Gardiner Richardson, said his team loved working with Dicksons to create a new brand strategy and visual identity built around its unique story.

He said: “It’s a project that has helped retain the essence of this established name while allowing the business to expand and strengthen its appeal in an ever-changing sector.

“Dicksons strong family values, care and generosity they put into creating tasty, hearty food for people of the North East influenced our design for the brand, including a bold new logo that reimagines their heritage for today’s customers.”

He added: “We kept the core colours of red, white and brown, making them brighter and fresher to stand out on the high street.”

Both companies also collaborated with Lumsden Designs to help bring the revamp to life.

The new Blyth store brings the number of Dicksons branches to 33, and created 10 jobs at the site.