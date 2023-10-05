Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shoppers have a new destination to pick up the wares of a much-loved North East family food business.

Dicksons has announced it is moving into new premises in Asda South Shields after teaming up with the supermarket chain - though it does mean the loss of the firm's King Street branch in the town.

Picture issued by Dicksons of the new concession inside Asda.

The purveyor of savoury favourites, including saveloys and plate mince pies, celebrated its 70th anniversary earlier this year and bosses say the firm is continuing to keep an eye on the future.

The new concession in Asda South Shields will create 10 new jobs as part of a £100,000 'collaboration' between the companies.

With the continued closure of units in the town centre, there may be some eyebrows raised over the loss of yet another company from the high street.

But Dicksons bosses are delighted with their latest location, which opened on October 2 and will operate daily serving a range of products, including breakfasts, sandwiches, salads, pies, barista coffee, and of course, their iconic saveloys.

Mike Dickson, retail growth director for the South Shields-based firm, said: “We’ve supplied Asda with our products for nearly 20 years now, so they know all about our family values and what our brand has to offer.

“When they approached us to work together, we instantly thought it would be an amazing opportunity, not only for us as a business, but for our customers too as we will be able to stay open for longer.

“South Shields is our heartland and Asda is at the epicentre of the town, it made perfect sense to get involved.

“Asda has already had great success with similar ventures like this in the South West, so if this goes well, there may even be more potential collaborations, it’s a very exciting time for us all.”

An Asda spokesperson added: “We’re pleased to be able to expand our partnership with Dicksons and bring a brand-new concession to our South Shields Store.

“Working with local suppliers, that we know will resonate with shoppers in specific areas, is something we’ve successfully trialled elsewhere and this partnership with Dicksons felt like a natural next step in that approach.”

Dicksons' King Street branch closed on Saturday, September 23, after decisions were made to not renew its lease.

However, the company's second town centre store in the Denmark Centre, in Fowler Street, along with the chain’s other 30 shops across the region, are trading as normal.

Mike Dickson said: “Naturally our King Street store holds a lot of dear memories for us all, we’ve been there since 1995. But the lease of the building had come to its natural end and serious decisions had to be made. “

"Footfall at that end of the town was poor, there’s many vacant premises there and several buildings are now demolished.

“Now we are being offered guaranteed footfall and our brand is visible to thousands of shoppers every day. We’d be mad not to jump at the chance and see where it takes us.”