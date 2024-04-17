Dicksons opens new store and hints and two more branches to come in 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dicksons staff inside the new Hedworth store.

Family favourites Dicksons is branching out and creating new jobs as it continues to grow.

The company behind the saveloy dip has opened its 32nd store and hinted at two others coming before the end of 2024.

The latest branch, at Hedworth in Jarrow, opened this week with six new members of staff.

Mike Dickson, retail, growth and development director, said: “We are thrilled to be opening our latest store here in Hedworth.

“We have been able to create six new jobs, which given the current economic climate, is always a wonderful thing.

“So far support has been amazing and lots of new, and existing, customers have paid us a visit.

He added: “This is store number 32 for us, we love opening in areas like Hedworth as being part of a community is very important to us all.

“This is why we have further plans to hopefully open two more stores in the region before the end of 2024.”

Councillor Geraldine Kilgour, ward councillor for the area, joined the team for the official opening.

She said the new store has been welcomed by people in the area.

She said: “This is a welcome addition to a great local shopping area. I have already picked up on many positive comments from residents.

“This new store employs six members of staff, several of which reside on the ward – it provides further sustainability for this amazing community.

“I wish this venture the best of luck.”

Coun Geraldine Kilgour cuts the ribbon, with Mike Dickson left, and store manager Maria.

The new Dicksons branch was created by Johnson Construction Limited.

Meanwhile Tony Monks, operations manager at the firm, said he was delighted to work with South Shields-based Dicksons, which celebrated its 70th anniversary in 2023.

Mr Monks, from Durham, said: “The work took about seven weeks from start to completion and we’re all really pleased with how the new store looks.

“As a company we end up working all over the place, but it’s always nice to have good relationships with businesses like Dicksons here in the North East.”