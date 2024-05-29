Dicksons expands deal with Asda and brings back anniversary special slice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dicksons fans have more places to pick up their favourites after the North East firm signed an expanded deal with supermarket giant Asda.

The company, which is behind regional classics such as the saveloy dip, is now supplying three versions of its popular slices to 38 Asda stores across the North.

We Are Sunderland - A weekly round-up of lifestyle highlights. From eating out to what's on - celebrating the city's best bits!

Among them is the ham and pease pudding slice, which was invented last year to help celebrate Dicksons’ 70th anniversary, and has been brought back by popular demand, the company said.

Graeme Hawksfield (operations manager at Asda Gateshead) and Regis Lecouturier (commercial manager at Dicksons) (l-r). Picture submitted by Dicksons.

The other flavours available under the new deal between Asda and the South Shields-based food firm are beef fajita and chicken tikka.

Regis Lecouturier, commercial manager at Dicksons, said: “We have worked with Asda for more than 25 years now, offering their customers a range of our family brand’s most popular products.

“We are delighted to be launching three new flavours of our pastry slices. A lot of research has gone into their creation and we think people will love our latest range.

“Traditionally our slices were available in twin packs, so this will be the first time customers can buy them individually.

“Asda is the only supermarket to be stocking all three of our new products and we are confident they’re going to be a welcome addition on customers’ shopping lists.”

The new individual slices are larger than the previous twin-pack size of 130g, weighing in at 190g and aimed at being an ‘ideal lunch snack’, according to Dicksons.

Gruffudd Roberts, Asda’s buying manager for England and Wales, said: “We are very proud of our 25-year partnership with Dicksons and are delighted to be bringing in three new innovative pasty lines in over 38 Asda stores across the region.

“As well as two other flavours, it’s great to see that back by popular demand we will now be selling last year’s limited-edition ham and pease pudding slice, which was created for the suppliers 70th anniversary.