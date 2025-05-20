Developer appointed for new Sheepfolds Sunderland housing development

Plans to develop up to 600 new homes at Sheepfolds in Sunderland have taken a step forward.

How the new housing community could look | CREO

It’s been announced today that Vistry Group will be the preferred developer of the major housing development which forms part of Riverside Sunderland.

It will see Vistry North East expand its presence in the city, where it is currently delivering 250 new homes at West Park Quarter on the site of the former Civic Centre, under its Linden Homes brand.

The Sheepfolds neighbourhood will be the most populous of the four residential communities being created at Riverside Sunderland and will comprise up to 600 new homes, alongside new commercial and community spaces, that will support the council’s ambition to repopulate the city centre as part of its social and economic regeneration strategy.

The first phase of development is expected to commence in early 2026, following the completion of infrastructure and enabling works which will prepare the site for residential development, which are currently underway.

Vistry’s scheme, which has been designed by North East architects Faulknerbrowns, will provide a variety of bespoke, high quality townhouses, duplexes and apartments on land between St Peter’s Metro Station and the soon to be completed Housing Innovation and Construction Skills Academy (HICSA).

The scheme will also include the construction of a new mobility hub providing car parking, EV charging, cycle storage, and other mobility services to support the new Sheepfolds community.

Phase one of the Sheepfolds Neighbourhood is being supported by £4.8m of Brownfield Housing Fund grant which is being administered by the North East Combined Authority.

Transforming Brownfield land

The development would create up to 600 new homes | Submitted

Sean Egan, Regional Managing Director of Vistry North East, said: “Sheepfolds is a transformational regeneration opportunity for Sunderland and we are very pleased to be working in partnership with the City Council for the second time to deliver its ambitious and exciting vision for this thriving new neighbourhood.

“As the UK’s largest provider of affordable mixed tenure homes and a leading regeneration business, This is exactly the type of project that we relish – transforming brownfield land into vibrant new neighbourhoods that provide a choice of quality new homes whilst bringing social and economic investment into the local community.”

Cllr Kevin Johnston, portfolio holder for housing, regeneration and business at Sunderland City Council, said: “We are delighted that Vistry North East has been appointed to lead on the development of the Sheepfolds Neighbourhood.

“This transformational development will provide access to high quality sustainable new homes, with an unrivalled and aspirational quality of life, while providing a major boost to the city centre economy.

“By working with a North East based developer to deliver the scheme, it will ensure that we are delivering maximum value for local people, creating new career opportunities, and maximising expenditure in the regional supply chain.

“It is yet another major step forward for Riverside Sunderland, which is fast establishing itself as the UK’s most ambitious urban regeneration project.”

Ambitious Project

Riverside Sunderland, recently named Best Place in Progress at the 2025 Pineapple Awards, is transforming 32 hectares of brownfield land spanning the River Wear.

The four new residential communities will deliver around 1,000 new homes with river views, new social venues and green open spaces.

Four Grade A office buildings have already been constructed across the site, as has City Hall, the Riverside Multi-Storey Car Park several high-quality bars and restaurants, and the Sheepfolds Stables leisure development.

Work is also progressing at pace on the New Wear Footbridge, a world-class new Eye Hospital, Culture House, the Housing and Innovation Construction Skills Academy (HICSA), and a new Riverside Park, with consultation also underway on plans to transform High Street West.

Once complete, it is estimated that the multi-billion-pound development will create over 10,000 new jobs, homes for 2,500 new residents and significantly increase the number of people visiting the city.