Demon Dentist cast get top tips from Sunderland dentist

Getting kids to go to the dentist can be like pulling teeth, but getting them to the latest Sunderland Empire show should be no such problem.
By Katy Wheeler
Published 13th Jul 2023, 15:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 15:57 BST

David Walliams’ jaw-droppingly funny Demon Dentist has arrived at Sunderland Empire and the cast have been paying a visit to a real life Sunderland dentist.

Miss Root (Emily Harrigan), Alfie (Sam Varley) and Gabz (Georgia Grant-Anderson) got some top dentistry tips from the award-winning team at My Dentist at Oliver’s House, East Herrington.

Bestselling children’s author David and the award-winning Birmingham Stage Company have teamed up for a brand-new production of Demon Dentist, an imaginative theatrical staging of the beloved book.

David Walliams Demon Dentist Sunderland Empire cast Miss Root (Emily Harrigan), Alfie (Sam Varley) and Gabz (Georgia Grant-Anderson).David Walliams Demon Dentist Sunderland Empire cast Miss Root (Emily Harrigan), Alfie (Sam Varley) and Gabz (Georgia Grant-Anderson).
This is their latest collaboration after Gangsta Granny and Billionaire Boy, both of which received Olivier award nominations.

Demon Dentist begins with strange things happening in Alfie’s town.

Children are leaving their teeth for the tooth fairy and waking up to find odd things under their pillow. Alfie and his friend Gabz are determined to get to the bottom of the mystery – but no-one could have dreamed what they’ll discover, when they come face to face with the demon dentist herself in this amazing children’s adventure.

Other fun family productions heading to the Empire this summer include Charlie & the Chocolate factory which opens on August 2, featuring iconic tracks from the famous film.

Demon Dentist cast members got some top tips at My Dentist in East Herrington.Demon Dentist cast members got some top tips at My Dentist in East Herrington.
:: Demon Dentist is at Sunderland Empire from July 13-15. Tickets priced from £13, with concessions available for families, under 16s, schools and groups 10+. Book online at www.ATGtickets.com/sunderland

