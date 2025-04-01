Demolition works well underway on University of Sunderland building
Plans to demolish the Forster Building on Chester Road were given the green light by city development chiefs earlier this year.
Dating back to 1975, the Forster Building was once a main teaching block but hasn’t been in use since January 2017.
The block was once earmarked for demolition to make way for a large development of almost 260 student flats over two accommodation blocks, along with ground floor retail units.
Back in 2020, a majority of councillors on Sunderland City Council’s then Planning and Highways (East) Committee voted to approve proposals for the site.
However, no demolition or development works took place and planning permission has since lapsed.
The University of Sunderland, in a previous statement in 2023, said there were “no plans” to redevelop the former teaching block site after the previously approved student accommodation scheme failed to progress.
In November, 2024, a fresh planning application was submitted to demolish the Forster Building, with those works now started.
A supporting statement submitted to council officials on behalf of the university noted the structures were “not unsafe or uninhabitable” but that demolition was “required as part of the wider works for The University of Sunderland to better their educational facilities”.
The supporting statement also confirmed that “no redevelopment of the site is proposed at this time”.
