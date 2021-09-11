O’Brien’s Architectural in Station Approach, East Boldon, has built up a firm following for its curiosity shop of furniture, home decor and unusual trinkets, as well as its building supplies services. Now, customers can browse its items with a fresh brew in hand after the business has launched its own in-house coffee shop.

A play on words in reference to the company’s main trade in antiques and reclaimed goods, Déjà Brew opened over the summer serving coffees, teas, cold drinks, pastries, cakes and savouries.

Drinks are served as take away, but there is seating available too for those who want to dine-in.

Emily Holmes outside of The Deja Brew Coffee Shop East Boldon. Picture by FRANK REID.

Ryan Williams, who runs the salvage shop with brother Craig, says the response to the new venture has been great.

"People have been saying for a while that we should open a coffee shop, and the support we’ve had has been fantastic,” he said. “We have a very relaxed vibe and just want people to be able to order a coffee while they walk around and browse the shop. Now, sit-in is permitted we do have that option too for people.

"There’s a great culture of independent coffee shops in East Boldon with places like Blacks Corner and The Coffee Station and it’s great to be a part of that.”

Déjà Brew, which has created new jobs in the business, serves coffee made with Morpeth-based Northside Coffee, as well as pastries from Sunderland-based Bread& and cakes and brownies from fellow Sunderland businesses Whipped Goods and Brownie Eats Sweet Treats.

The coffee shop has opened within the salvage shop

The salvage shop reopened in April when permitted to do so and Craig says, with people more keen than ever to spruce up their homes, trade has been strong.

Ryan and the team travel regularly to auctions and house sales around the country to source unusual items, from umbrella stands to Victorian cabinets, as well as reclaiming items from demolition jobs.

They also source items from further afield such as intricate Indian carved doors and statues from Bali.

Their eye for a find also sees them help in the decoration of some of the area’s most quirky bars, with their items featuring in places such as Grannie Annie’s, The Seaburn Inn and the new Victoria’s Loft.

Some of the treats for sale

The coffee shop also has a seating area

Grace Barton making a coffee at The Deja Brew Coffee Shop East Boldon. Picture by FRANK REID.

The salvage shop sells all manner of items