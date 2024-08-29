Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new decommissioning hub at Port of Sunderland is set to play a key role in helping the North East capitalise on a growing industry worth £2.5billion per year to the UK.

Port of Sunderland. | Submitted

Northern Metal Recycling has entered into a strategic partnership with the port to establish a base for offshore recycling at the North Sea hub.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Using Corporation and Greenwells Quays, the new base will have access to 540 metres of deep-water berths, allowing it to handle a range of project cargos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The decommissioning facility will also benefit from the use of multiple heavy-lift Liebherr 420 cranes, two of which have the capability to perform tandem lifts of up to 240 tonnes.

Within the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS), decommissioning expenditure is expected to reach a peak of more than £2.5 billion per year in the next 2 decades, as valued by the North Sea Transition Authority, representing a huge opportunity for the region.

Jordan Bell, managing director of Northern Metal Recycling, said: “There is huge demand for the decommissioning of oil and gas apparatus and equipment and Port of Sunderland is perfectly placed to capitalise on this.

“By teaming up with the port, we will not only benefit from utilising its deep-water berths and leading-edge handling equipment, but we will also be able to take on significantly larger projects. It will open up so many new avenues for the business.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Metal Recycling is headquartered in Shildon, County Durham, where it operates a 15 acre, fully compliant metal recycling plant on Hackworth Industrial Park.

It was the close proximity of the site to Port of Sunderland, and the port’s ability to transport goods by rail, road and sea, which drove its decision to invest in the North Sea hub.

“Being so close to our Shildon facility means it is not only economical, but also a lot more environmentally friendly, which as a recycling company, is something that really appealed,” Mr Bell added.

“It is also perfectly positioned adjacent to the North Sea oil and gas fields, which is one of the markets we’re seeking to tap into by helping oil and gas operators with their decommissioning efforts. It just ticked all of the boxes and we can’t wait to get started.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Port of Sunderland bosses say the site has attracted significant investment from companies operating within the circular economy over recent years, with Northern Metal Recycling the latest to partner with the North Sea hub.

Sven Richards, commercial manager at Port of Sunderland, said: “We are delighted to be working Northern Metal Recycling on this new decommissioning hub.

“Over recent years, we’ve carved out a real reputation for supporting businesses operating in the circular economy and helping bring more businesses to the region, and this is yet another great example of that.

“It’s a great success story for the port, allowing us to provide an all-round better service to our customers, and for the North East, which is quickly establishing itself as a world leader in offshore wind and green energy.”

For more information on Port of Sunderland, visit: https://www.portofsunderland.org.uk/