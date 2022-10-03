Deadline looming for Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards entries - it's now or never for firms to enter

We have had dozens of entries in the new-look awards and it’s almost time to end the search for nominations for this year’s competition.

If you want to put a company in the running, you have until the end of Wednesday, October 5.

After that, the judges will begin sifting through the entries to draw up a shortlist before our grand finals night at the Stadium of Light in November.

Some of the winners at last year's awards.

It’s been a memorable year for both new and returning contenders and that means the judging panel will have a tough task to choose the eventual winners. That’s just the way we like it!

But fear not. You can still get those entries in by October 5, 2022, if you visit the awards website at www.sunderlandbusinessawards.co.uk

This year’s awards backers include Sunderland City Council who are our partners in the competition as well as being the headline sponsors.

Also on board are the North East BIC, Chilli Mangoes, Marelli, Wilf Husband, Harrison and Brown, Thompson Waste, Gentoo, Sunderland University and Sunderland College.

The Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards.

We thank them all for their fantastic support.

Now it is over to you. There are plenty of categories to choose from and they are listed below.

To enter, choose the most appropriate category for your business. You can nominate your own firm or a company which you think deserves an accolade.

The categories:

:: SME Business of the Year - (Sponsored by the North East BIC).

:: Large Business of the Year - (Sponsored by Chilli Mangoes).

:: Best Independent Business.

:: Social Enterprise of the Year - (Sponsored by the North East BIC).

:: Retail, Hospitality & Leisure Business of the Year.

:: Apprentice/Trainee of the Year.

:: Sustainable Initiative of the Year - (Sponsored by Marelli)

:: Business in the Community Award.

:: Employer of the Year.

:: Entrepreneur of the Year.

:: Lifetime Achievement Award.

:: Business of the Year (Sponsored by Sunderland City Council).

Get those entries in and put your company in the running for honours before time runs out.

Nominate at www.sunderlandbusinessawards.co.uk

