Davina McCall joins the nation’s favourite travel agent

TV presenter Davina McCall will be the ‘face’ of Hays Travel from 1 May 2025. The partnership will see one of the UK’s most loved TV personalities become a brand ambassador for the UK’s largest independent travel agent and feature in its new TV advert – filmed in Bromley and launching 1 May - as well as on promotional materials in Hays Travel’s 500 retail branches, and on its website and social media channels.

On inviting Davina to partner with Hays Travel, Dame Irene Hays said: “We were thinking ‘outside the box’ about who would connect with our loyal customers as well as a new audience. Hays Travel has been through significant change and growth over recent years, yet we are still the same family company, committed to our colleagues, customers, and the communities where we operate.

“Davina is a positive and inspirational role model who embodies our own values – she is the perfect person to represent us at this point in our history, as we celebrate 45 years of caring for our customers.”

Commenting on partnering with Hays Travel, Davina said: “I am so excited to be working with Hays Travel. I had the great pleasure of meeting Dame Irene at an event, where I sat next to her without knowing who she was or what she did. I’m not sure anyone has made such a massive first impression on me as she did. So, when she contacted me about working with Hays, it was obviously a no brainer.

L-R Stacie Milner (Assistant Manager), Sana Cousins, Davina McCall, Ruby Starbuck

“I had a feeling that her brilliance would trickle down through her business. And I can tell you, it totally does. I love everyone that works there. Their passion, their commitment, and their fun... it’s win win win.”

Hays Travel recently announced that the group’s total transaction value (TTV) had reached £3billion for the first time in its history, one month ahead of the end of its financial year on 30 April.

To thank them for their role in Hays Travel’s success and their loyalty to the company, Dame Irene Hays announced to colleagues that were to receive £100 for every year they have worked at Hays Travel.

More on Davina McCall:

Davina McCall is Hays Travel's first brand ambassador

Presenter, fitness guru, author, and mother Davina McCall is one of the UK’s most loved TV personalities with a career spanning three decades.

Davina is one of the nation’s most successful TV broadcasters, with hit series Long Lost Family, The Masked Singer, My Mum Your Dad, and the ground-breaking documentaries Sex, Myths and the Menopause and Sex, Mind and the Menopause the most recent in a long list of hugely successful programming.

In addition to her TV work, Davina has also built a hugely successful fitness empire, encompassing no less than 15 fitness DVD releases and range of equipment, and launched her fitness platform, Own Your Goals.

About Hays Travel:

Headquartered in Sunderland, Hays Travel is the UK’s largest independent travel agent, with almost 500 branches across the UK and 4,500 employees.

Customers trust Hays Travel for its friendly and professional colleagues, and voted it the nation’s favourite for a second year when it won three gold awards at the British Travel Awards 2024: Best National Travel Retailer, Best Travel Agency for Cruise Holidays, and Best Retailer for Forex/Travel Money.

Hays Travel is a family-owned business that values its people, customers, and the communities where it operates. The group is committed to training and developing its people, which this year include more than 600 apprentices and graduates, and each year every branch receives £500 to invest in local causes.