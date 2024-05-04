Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A hugely-popular North East food business is heading to STACK Seaburn.

Since Rob West and David Milburn opened Davey’s Breakfasts and Sandwiches in a small shop in Sheriff Hill, Gateshead, four years ago, the company has gone from strength to strength.

And now not only do they sell their extensive range of sandwiches from two larger shops – at Low Fell and Sandyford - but the success of their taco range has inspired them to create a completely new brand.

After a year spent travelling to the US, researching recipes and refining menus, Rob and David are set to open Davey’s Mexicano at STACK Seaburn on Friday, May 3, in the unit formerly occupied by Chapos Tacos.

“This will be our first site under the new brand,” said Rob, “and we are confident STACK Seaburn is the perfect site for us. It’s got the clientele and its undoubtedly a key destination for food lovers so we think we’re going to be a really good fit.”

Business partners David Milburn and Rob West

Rob and David, who both come from hospitality backgrounds, started their business in lockdown alongside their now executive head chef, Adam Brown and senior stock operator, Tyler Marshall. Within just a couple of years it boasted around 100 staff on the payroll and counting.

“The demand for what we do has been huge,” said Rob and even though our menu is really extensive it has been increasingly clear that our taco range has really captured the public’s imagination.”

Along with an even wider variety of tacos, Davey’s Mexicano will sell a variety of loaded nachos and a new signature dish of Mexican ramen noodles.

“This is a dish that’s really taking off in the US,” said Rob, “and we believe we are the first people to bring it to the North East.

“Without giving the recipe away, the noodles are served in a spicy, Mexican gravy with slow cooked birria beef – so it’s traditionally Mexican but with an Asian influence.”

And Gemma Dishman, Project Development Director for STACK, said Davey’s Mexicano is a welcome addition to STACK Seaburn.

“We really like everything about this brand,” she said. “It might be a new concept but the business has a proven track record for providing excellent quality at realistic prices.