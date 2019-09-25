'Dave is a Sunderland legend' - Aperitif owner praised by Sunderland Echo readers for saving Thomas Cook staff party
Sunderland Bridges Thomas Cook staff had to cancel their staff party after the collapse of the company but the owner of Aperitif stepped in to offer the party free of charge.
On Monday, September 23, it was announced that more than 150,000 British holidaymakers who were currently abroad needed to be repatriated as a result of the firm's collapse. It also led to 22,000 jobs being at risk worldwide, including 9,000 in the UK.
Staff at the Sunderland Bridges Thomas Cook branch had booked a staff party at Aperitif Wine Bar and Tapas to celebrate hitting their targets for the month but after the news, they were forced to cancel the celebration.
On Wednesday, September 25 the staff party was set to go ahead after Aperitif Wine Bar and Tapas owner, David Liu arranged to hold the event for free. He said: “I was just being mindful of our local branch and I didn’t want them to miss out. We hope this can be a little bit of light in such a sad time.”
Now, over one hundred Sunderland Echo readers have been keen to share their praise for David Liu’s good deed.
Theresa Hope said: “Well done David you’re a true gent. They will have a fab time as the food is fab and the cocktails are delicious.”
Wendy Blanckley commented: “This is so lovely. Well done.”
Julie Atkinson said: “What a lovely gesture. I am sure they will appreciate such kindness.”
Charlie Proud added: “Excellent. Very generous and brilliant to help the folks out.”
Pauline Slee said: “True gentleman. Well Done David. Absolutely lovely gesture.”
Glenda Dawson-King commented: “Wonderful gesture Davey. Huge respect for you and all concerned.”
Susan Barnett said: “Amazing. What a top gentleman with loyal-hearted feelings spreading a little love.”
George Callaghan said: “To be commended.”
Patricia Ladner added: “Dave is a Sunderland Legend.”
Sarah Wilkinson said: “Dave’s pulled it out the bag there. Bless him.”
Jules Kate Kirkham said: “Fabulous gesture and fab restaurant.”
Kimberley Murray said: “Well done David. Good on you.”
Vicky Wheatley said: “Lovely gesture Davey. Should be more people like you.”
Andrew Strachan added: “What a thoroughly decent human being!”