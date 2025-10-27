Danish homeware brand announce plans to open Metrocentre shop
Søstrene Grene is set to open at Metrocentre in Gateshead, bringing its mix of affordable homewares and everyday essentials to the North East.
It will be the second of the brand’s North East sites after opening a shop in Newcastle’s Eldon Square last year.
Other sites can be found in Manchester, Leeds, York and Sheffield.
Mikkel Grene, CEO and Co-owner of Søstrene Grene, comments: “We are thrilled to bring Søstrene Grene to Gateshead and share our affordable Scandinavian designs with even more communities across the UK.
“Each new store allows us to offer a shopping experience that combines creativity, practicality and a little inspiration for everyday living. Seeing our vision of accessible, beautifully designed products reach new regions is incredibly exciting.”
Country Manager for the North of England, Jonathan Cooper added: “This has been a fantastic year for Søstrene Grene, with a series of successful store openings and now our first store in Gateshead.
“The Metrocentre location gives local shoppers the chance to explore our range of homewares, lifestyle and seasonal finds, all at accessible prices ahead of the festive season. We’re looking forward to welcoming both long-time fans and new customers to enjoy the relaxed and inviting shopping environment we’ve created.”
The official opening date for the shop is yet to be announced.