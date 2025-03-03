Dame Irene Hays cuts the ribbon on newest Hays Travel branch

As one of Sunderland’s biggest business success stories celebrates 45 years, the ribbon has been cut on its latest branch.

L-R Kim Nielsen-Hill, Courtney Wallace, Dame Irene Hays, David Musson, Ruby Lynn and Kiera Baxter. Photo by David Wood. | David Wood

Dame Irene Hays did the honours at the new Hays Travel in Dalton Park, which joins nearly 500 branches across the country.

Works to refit the former Subway unit began at the end of January at the outlet shopping park and included installing six desks for agents to meet with customers, a relaxed waiting area, plus a foreign exchange bureau.

Hays Travel owner and chair, Dame Irene, said: “All our new branches are special, but we are particularly excited about this one.

“Dalton Park is an increasingly popular destination for not only shopping but also leisure and eating out, with the cinema and choice of catering outlets for visitors.

Dame Irene Hays joins staff and customers at the official opening of the new Hays Travel branch at Dalton Park near Seaham Picture: DAVID WOOD | David Wood

“We have a great team in the branch, who are excited to be booking holidays and arranging travel money for their customers. It was a delight to officially open this new branch and wish them every success in what I am sure will be a thriving new branch.”

Dame Irene built her careers in Sunderland and South Tyneside local authorities, where she was Chief Executive of both before moving to work in Whitehall as Director General for Local Government.

Always passionate about her North East roots, Dame Irene has been chair of the Hays Travel Group since 2009, and was co-owner with her late husband, John, who founded Hays Travel in 1980.

The UK’s largest independent travel agent, the first Hays Travel branch opened in Church Street, Seaham, 45 years ago this year and is still running.

The new branch was celebrated in style | David Wood

Today, the nationally-known brand has its headquarters in Keel Square - and there’s even a branch on the cobbles in Coronation Street.

The team of six at the new Hays Travel Dalton Park includes assistant manager, Kim Nielsen-Hill, three travel consultants, and a dedicated foreign exchange consultant.

The team is headed up by branch manager David Musson, who has worked for Hays Travel for 17 years and been a manager for the past seven.

The Dalton Park branch is open Monday to Friday 10:15am – 6pm, Saturday 9:45am – 6pm, and Sunday 10:30 – 4:30pm.