Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There’s a chance to bag a bargain this weekend at Dalton Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This month marks 21 years since the outlet set up shop in Murton, East Durham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And over the weekend of 12th April to 14th April, visitors will be able to enjoy 21% off selected brands and exclusive offers as well as the opportunity to take part in a mystery box game to win prizes.

A selection of brands will be offering a range of themed discounts and offers to celebrate the milestone birthday including: a further 21% off selected items at Adidas, selected items for £21 at Calvin Klein and 21% off at Puma.

Those taking part will be shown through stickers on their windows.

Those who wish to be in with the chance to win more prizes can take part in the Unlock the Mystery Box activation that will be located outside Adidas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A quiz master will ask participants a trivia question about Dalton Park from the last 21 years and if they guess correctly, they can choose a key to unlock a box to discover if they have won.

Prizes that can be won include: a £50 Dalton Park Gift Cards, £10 Dalton Park Gift Cards, Molton Brown Body Wash Duo, Bedding Set & Cushion from Julian Charles, Yankee Candles, Lindt Hamper & more.

There will also be a selection of ty food stalls from fan favourites, German Bratwursts, Hot Dogs and Hog Roasts to Waffles & Cookie Dough Pies from Boba Empire and more. There will also be live music.

Richard Kaye, Centre Manager of Dalton Park, said: “We are so excited to celebrate our 21st birthday with our community this weekend. Dalton Park has such a rich history and has been a huge part of the local area for the past two decades and we cannot wait to reminisce on our memories and those of our visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have a brilliant array of activities taking place onsite and we cannot wait to see everyone get involved in them and take advantage of the additional discounts over the weekend.”