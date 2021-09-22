Craig David Sunderland Kubix Festival show cancelled

Craig David was due to play in Sunderland

The star was due to headline a full live show with band and special guests at Herrington Country Park on Friday, October 1 as part of two weekends of live music at the park organised by Kubix Festival.

It’s believed that the cancellation is due to circumstances out of the festival’s control and all ticket holders have been refunded by their point of purchase.

The remaining live music dates as part of the city festival will go ahead.

Saturday 2nd October is the festival’s rock /alternative day and includes Levellers, Peter Hook & the Light, New Model Army, Cast, Futureheads, The Selecter, Sleeper, The Farm, The Wedding Present, Wilko Johnson, Primitives and much more.

The following Friday, on October 8, celebrates dance and pop with acts including Vengaboys, 2 Unlimited, B*Witched, N-Trance, East 17, Ultra Nate and many more.

