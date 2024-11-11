Crafting quality: How Robertson Homes is shaping the future of North East living

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A leading construction company is making waves in the property sector with the creation of three new build estates across the North East.

Robertson Homes North East division, the residential arm of leading construction group Robertson, has created three estates of luxury family homes, all with high-quality lifestyle in mind.

From picturesque villages in the countryside to historic towns and suburban locations, each development is close to local amenities, transport links and the great outdoors.

As an independent builder based in Scotland and the North East of England, the business prides itself on family values and creating long-lasting, high-quality homes for families of all sizes.

Robertson Homes

Headed up by Andy Dodds, Regional Director, Robertson Homes North East has gone from strength to strength, with over 200 homes now under its belt, providing more beautiful places to live for those in our region.

Andy Dodds, Regional Director, said: “I am proud of the three developments we have facilitated in Burnopfield, Wynyard and Lambton Park.

“We are seeing a lot of demand for new homes in these areas, particularly as more and more people work from home and no longer need to be so close to their place of work. There is the opportunity to move to quieter parts of our region, and enjoy the stunning countryside we have around us, whilst retaining links to the towns and cities in our region.

“All of our sites have been chosen strategically to ensure quick and easy access to local amenities, schools, sports facilities and transport links.

Robertson Homes' Bowes Manor development

“It is important for us that our residents have everything they need to enjoy life right on their doorstep.”

In County Durham, Robertson Homes has created Bowes Manor, a luxury development of 48 two-bedroom bungalows, three-bedroom semi-detached homes and four- and five-bedroom detached homes in the village of Burnopfield.

Many of the homes include Robertson’s signature garden rooms, which boast cathedral style windows and vaulted ceilings, providing a light and airy space to relax and spend time as a family.

Located in the heart of Durham’s stunning countryside, the development sits within a popular village and is close to Hobson Golf Club, Lintz Cricket Club and Burnopfield Cricket Club, while also being a short drive from Newcastle’s city centre and the Metrocentre, with the A1 just five miles away.

The historic Gibside is just two miles away, and walks along the River Derwent offer the opportunity to see otters, red kites and enjoy the picturesque setting Burnopfield is in.

Bowes Manor’s construction is managed by Chris Thornton, an award-winning site manager who recently won at the NHBC’s Pride in the Job awards- a prestigious awards ceremony that sets the benchmark for exceptional site managers and high-quality homes.

In the ever-popular Wynyard, Robertson Homes has developed Wynyard Woods, a series of 143 luxury four-, five- and six-bedroom detached homes. Located on the western edge of the desirable Wynyard Estate, the development is just five miles north of Stockton and Middlesbrough and is close to nearby shops, fitness facilities and Wynyard Woodland Park, a hidden gem with woodland trail ideal for walks and bike rides.

Close by is Teesside Retail Park, one of the largest outdoor retails parks in the UK, and the new Roseberry Place, due to be finished in 2025 and providing easy access to local shops and leisure facilities.

The development offers 17 different house types to choose from, and provide additional space for home working, as well as their signature garden rooms and open plan living spaces.

Near Chester-le-Street, Robertson Homes’ Lionfields estate sits close to the River Wear on the historic Lambton Estate- over 1,000 acres of historic park and woodland once owned by the Earls of Durham.