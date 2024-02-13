Couple celebrate 40 years at the helm of The Beehive in Houghton
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Sunderland couple are raising a glass to being behind the bar of a popular pub for four decades.
It was February 12, 1984 when Jim and Linda Foley took over the reins at The Beehive in Sedgeletch, Houghton.
Back then, the pub was surrounded by fields and the owners have seen many changes over the decades, such as the rise of all the housing which now surrounds the site.
But the couple have remained a constant through the decades, and have become a firm part of the local community.
They're only the third landlords to run the pub since it very first opened its doors in 1939 as a Vaux pub.
"We never call them customers, they're our friends," said Linda. "Some people who still come in now, we've been serving since day one and we've served generations of the same family, the dad, the sons and daughters.
"They even have a Punters Club who go on trips away together. We are very much a community pub, some of our staff have been here for a long time too."
Jim. from Scotland, used to run a nightclub in Spain in the 1970s where he met Mackem Linda in 1973.
She convinced him to move to Sunderland and open a pub - and the rest is history.
Speaking about the name of the pub, Jim joked: "It's called that because it's always buzzing."
The Beehive has recently entered a new chapter with head chef Dan Angus, who's worked at pubs around the North East, joining the team.
Previously, Linda had been in the kitchen serving classics such as mince and dumplings, but Dan has ramped up the offering and put his own twist on dishes.
His menu has proved a big hit with the pub now often fully booked at weekends, serving hundreds of covers a day.
Dan, who joined the pub in July, said: "I looked at all the progress in the area and knew we could offer something different here which is why I came on board.
"Jim and Linda have given me full control of the menu, which is another big reason for me to come here.
"We really focus on quality, which is why we've had to limit the bookings, so we can ensure the quality of the food. We keep it fresh with lots of specials, so there's always something different.
"It's bringing lots more people through the doors, as well as the regulars who've been coming here for years."
Dan's kept the beef baps on the menu, which have become a staple at The Beehive over the decades, as well as traditional Sunday lunches, but he's also introduced dishes such as steak flatbreads, belly pork, rump steak surf and turf with garlic butter, Bangkok bao buns, gambas pil pil and hanging kebabs.
Linda said: "Dan's food is bringing people in from all over, from as far as Barnard Castle and Darlington. He's a great addition here."
The pub also recently had a refurbishment, with the upstairs room currently being renovated.
*The Beehive is open daily from 11.30am with food served 12pm to 8pm. Due to its popularity it's strongly recommended you book ahead by following the link on its Facebook page or ringing 0191 584 2867