Countdown to opening of Sunderland's major new Eye Hospital

It’s now officially one year to go until the major new Eye Hospital, which has been rising into the sky on the Riverside development, opens its doors.

Set to open in summer 2026, work remains on track to welcome patients from across the North East and North Cumbria.

The £48m facility replaces the ageing Sunderland Eye Infirmary which has, over nearly 80 years, established the city’s reputation for sight treatment.

The new hospital will treat over 130,000 patients each year from across the North East and beyond.

Work began on the development in December 2023 and over the past 18 months construction has gathered pace with the internal fit out of the hospital now well underway.

The new city centre location for the Eye Hospital has been warmly welcomed by patients who travel from far and wide across the region to use services in Sunderland.

Now a prominent landmark on the city centre skyline, the new Eye Hospital will house all the current clinical services offered from Queen Alexandra Road site when it opens next year.

This includes the Cataract Treatment Centre which will continue to play a pivotal role in helping to reduce waiting lists across the region.

An artists' impression of how the new eye hospital will look. | Submitted

Ophthalmology services are some of the busiest in the NHS with many people affected by sight problems at some point in their lives.

As construction work continues on the new Eye Hospital building, the Trust’s STS Charity has also launched the ‘Vision Appeal’.

The appeal, which aims to raise £1 million, will support ongoing investment into state-of-the-art technology and equipment above and beyond what is included in the build.

This will help the team to continue to provide world-class treatment and research and make sure the facility stays as the front of digital innovation in eye care for years to come.

The Vision Appeal aims to fund additional pieces of technology and equipment ranging from £1,000 to £200,000 by encouraging local people and businesses to support the appeal through fundraising and its new Visionaries Programme.

Details of the programme as well as how to donate and get involved with events can be found via the Vision Appeal website.