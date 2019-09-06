The German business will launch the store on the Peel Retail Park at 8am on Thursday, September 12, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The shop has created 40 new full and part-time jobs.

Customers will be able to pick up bread and treats from its bakery, with a range of exclusive deals and offers lined up for its launch date.

The new Lidl on Peel Park, Washington, is due to open on Thursday.

They include a pizza oven for £49.99, with its usual retail price £99.99, which will be on sale from the Thursday, a 40w soundbar for £29.99, a drop from its normal price of £49.99, on offer from the Friday and a contact grill, which can be used to make paninis, for £19.99, when its recommended price is £34.99 and will be on sale from the Saturday.

The firm is also preparing to run a baby essential event, hold a special deal on a television and hold offers on maternity wear from Thursday.

The company says the new supermarket forms part of the company’s ongoing expansion and regeneration plans in the UK.

The store has a 1351m² sales area and features facilities including longer-style tills with dual packing, customer toilets, baby changing and ample parking for both cars and bicycles.Lidl GB’s regional head of property, David Murphy, said: “We would like to thank all those who have played a part in bringing this new Lidl store to Washington.

The supermarket will join a series of other businesses on the Peel Retail Park.

“It is great for us to be able to create more jobs in the area and to start serving our award-winning products to local shoppers.

“We now look forward to welcoming everyone along to the opening next week.”

The company says it has experienced a continued growth in recent years, with two-thirds of its products sourced from Britain.It already runs stores in Roker Avenue, North Hylton Road, Durham Road, off Ryhope Road, off Hillside Way in Houghton, Boldon Lane and Laygate in South Shields, Howletch Lane in Peterlee, the Arniston Centre in Durham.