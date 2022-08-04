Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new branch has created 15 jobs and was officially opened by Washington and Sunderland West MP, Sharon Hodgson.

To mark the milestone, Costa is celebrating with some activities and giveaways for coffee lovers - The first 300 customers to visit the store will receive a free reusable cup and one lucky customer will win free coffee for a year.

Featuring a Drive-Thru Lane for those on the move, the store is one of the first to boast a new uplifting in-store design that Costa Coffee is rolling out across the country.

Sharon Hodgson MP opening the store

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It offers a bright, warm, and contemporary environment where customers can enjoy their favourite handcrafted drinks in the comfort of modern furniture.

Commenting on the opening, Costa Coffee Regional Operations Director for the Scotland & North of England, Audrey Gillespie, said: “We are thrilled to be celebrating the opening of our new store here in Washington. Having the landmark 300th Drive -Thru in our Region is a proud moment for us all, and our incredible team members are excited to celebrate this moment with the community over a perfectly crafted Costa coffee and one of our classic traybakes”.

Sharon Hodgson MP, Member of Parliament for Washington and Sunderland West, added: “I am delighted that Costa Coffee has opened its 300th Drive-Thru in Washington, investing in our community and creating new jobs for local residents. Not only that, I’m pleased to hear that they will be taking the time to support local charities to further benefit our area.”

A range of innovative new digital features are also on show to provide a seamless customer experience, including digital menu boards to make browsing the menu easier than ever and the Click & Collect service on the Costa Club app means people can order in advance and collect on-the-go.

The new Costa Coffee in Washington

The store team will also be focused on important causes in the local community and to coincide with the opening, the team has secured an initial £500 donation for local charity, Wearside Women in Need, from Costa Coffee’s Community Grants scheme.