Contract wins see Sunderland firm Complete Maintenance Solution create new jobs

A Sunderland firm is investing and creating new jobs after a suerge of new contracts.

Complete Maintenance Solutions (CMS) has a number of new customers, from Aberdeen to Portsmouth.

Set up in 2008 by managing director Ian Hilton, the company has grown steadily and attracted national companies as regular customers since then.

The metal fabrication and engineering specialist carries out bespoke projects for the automotive, aerospace, housing, and public sector and insulation industry.

This year it has already invested more than £30,000 in new equipment to boost the range of specialist work it can offer.

"Our projects change from month to month," said Ian.

"We work across many sectors, so can be fabricating staircases, balustrades and handrails, completing components for the aerospace and automotive sectors and trims and flashing for external wall building in the same month.

"I set up the company just as the recession began, so had to be fleet of foot to win new customers, and produce the quality of work to make sure of repeat business.

"We have a great team, and I’m very proud of our work ethos which in turn reflects on both quality and customer service that CMS provide."

There are now nine employees working from the Washington site and the company is hoping to create another two posts in the near future.

CMS moved to its current plant three years ago, from Houghton.

"I can’t fault Washington as a location for business, with its infrastructure and ease of access. There are suppliers close by, and all our staff live near. It’s fantastic for access, which helps with our UK-wide travel to customers," said Ian.

He praised the support the company had received from Sunderland City Council's team: "They’ve been good to us since the doors opened 11 years ago. They guided us down the right routes and identified our first premises. We’ve had a long, productive partnership with them, which has helped us grow, and plan for the future.”

City council leader Coun Graeme Miller, Leader of Sunderland City Council said: “Smaller manufacturing companies like CMS, which thrive because of the quality of their work, are a key part of the city’s business success.

"CMS has prospered through the recession and beyond because of its flexible, innovative approach. It’s great news that CMS is investing in the company and the city to prepare for future growth."