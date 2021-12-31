Washington pub opening times for New Year's Day 2022

If you haven’t overdone it on New Year’s Eve you may be interested to know that the following Washington pubs are open on Saturday, January 1 at the times shown.

By Tony Gillan
Friday, 31st December 2021, 11:06 am

We managed to make contact with the following pubs. You may wish to contact those not on the list. A very happy new year to you from everyone here at the Echo.

The Biddick Inn, Bonemill Lane. 12pm - 12am.

Blue Bell in Usworth. 12pm-12am.

These four pubs are on the list.

Courtyard at Arts Centre Washington. 12pm-11pm.

The Havelock, Bonemill Lane, Fatfield. Open 11am to possibly 11.30pm.

The Highwayman in Lambton. Open 12pm-12am.

The Honest Boy in Blackfell. Facebook page says open 12pm until “late”.

Ox & Plough, Oxclose. 12pm-11pm.

The River Bar on Bonemill Lane, Fatfield. 12pm-12am.

Steps, Washington Village. 12am-11.30pm

Teal Farm on Edale Close. 12pm-12am.

Victoria Inn on Oxclose Road. 12pm-11pm.

Washington Arms, Washington Village. 11am-12am.

The Wessington, Donwell. 12pm-12am.

The Wheelhouse in Albany. 12pm-12am.

