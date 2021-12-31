Washington pub opening times for New Year's Day 2022

We managed to make contact with the following pubs. You may wish to contact those not on the list. A very happy new year to you from everyone here at the Echo.

The Biddick Inn, Bonemill Lane. 12pm - 12am.

Blue Bell in Usworth. 12pm-12am.

Courtyard at Arts Centre Washington. 12pm-11pm.

The Havelock, Bonemill Lane, Fatfield. Open 11am to possibly 11.30pm.

The Highwayman in Lambton. Open 12pm-12am.

The Honest Boy in Blackfell. Facebook page says open 12pm until “late”.

Ox & Plough, Oxclose. 12pm-11pm.

The River Bar on Bonemill Lane, Fatfield. 12pm-12am.

Steps, Washington Village. 12am-11.30pm

Teal Farm on Edale Close. 12pm-12am.

Victoria Inn on Oxclose Road. 12pm-11pm.

Washington Arms, Washington Village. 11am-12am.

The Wessington, Donwell. 12pm-12am.

The Wheelhouse in Albany. 12pm-12am.

