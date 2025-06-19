Fashion and homeware brand Urban Outfitters is heading to The Metrocentre.

Urban Outfitters opens this summer | Submitted

The Metrocentre Partnership has announced that Urban Outfitters has signed at the destination’s upper Red Mall in what will be the brand’s first UK store of 2025.

Joining the centre this summer, Urban Outfitters’ latest flagship will span 8,000 sq ft and sit adjacent to fellow fashion powerhouses Zara, H&M, and New Look.

The new shop will stock a range of menswear and womenswear, alongside accessories, and homeware that include a host of third party brands such as iets frans, Levis, Motel, Damson Madder, Dickies, and Carhartt WIP.

This is the brand’s second location in the region with its only other branch in the area in Newcastle city centre.

Ben Cox, Director at Sovereign Centros from CBRE, Asset Managers of Metrocentre, commented: “Urban Outfitters is a globally recognised brand with a strong connection to young, style-conscious shoppers, and it is only right that we welcome them to our leading tenant mix and signal our commitment to delivering what our visitors want.

“The demand for trend-setting brands such as Urban Outfitters continues to grow, and it’s a strong message to play host to its first UK store opening of the year.”

This announcement follows the news that Inditex fashion retailer, Stradivarius, has signed for a space within Metrocentre’s lower Red Mall, marking the brand’s first location in the North East.