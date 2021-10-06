The Sunderland businesses which have been given zero or one star food hygiene ratings since July
These seven premises across Sunderland have been inspected and rated zero or one-star for food hygiene in July and August this year.
If a venue is given a zero-star rating, it means that "urgent improvement is required", while one star means "major improvement is necessary".
Businesses are rated on hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety.
Inspectors use the three categories to recommend where a business can improve if necessary.
The ratings are those displayed on the Goverment’s food hygiene agency website – https://ratings.food.gov.uk/ – on October 5, 2021.
Scroll down to read the full list of zero and one-star rated businesses in Sunderland by postcode order.
SR1:
The Dip Shop, 3 Maritime Street, Sunderland, SR1 3JQ – rated one-star on July 27, 2021.
D. Parker (Fish Merchant), Market Hall, 71 Market Square, Sunderland, SR1 3DG – rated one-star on July 20, 2021.
SR2:
Pizzarama, 19 Tunstall Terrace, Sunderland, SR2 7AG – rated zero-stars on July 7, 2021.
Langham Tower, Ryhope Road, Sunderland, SR2 7DN – rated zero-stars on July 15, 2021.
SR4:
Goodfillas, Nanny G’s Tea Room, 36 Hylton Road Sunderland, SR4 7AA – rated zero-stars on August 26, 2021.
Our Little Cafe, 98A The Broadway, Grindon, Sunderland, SR4 8NX – rated one-star on August 4, 2021.
SR5:
The Kitchen, 51 - 53 Blackwood Road, Sunderland, SR5 4PT – rated one-star on August 24, 2021.