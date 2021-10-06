The Sunderland businesses which have been given zero or one star food hygiene ratings since July

Food Standards Agency inspectors have awarded these Sunderland establishments zero and one-start food hygiene ratings in July and August.

If a venue is given a zero-star rating, it means that "urgent improvement is required", while one star means "major improvement is necessary".

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These are the Sunderland venues that received a zero or one-star food hygiene rating in July and August.

Inspectors use the three categories to recommend where a business can improve if necessary.

The ratings are those displayed on the Goverment’s food hygiene agency website – https://ratings.food.gov.uk/ – on October 5, 2021.

Scroll down to read the full list of zero and one-star rated businesses in Sunderland by postcode order.

SR1:

Langham Tower was given a zero-star food hygiene rating.

The Dip Shop, 3 Maritime Street, Sunderland, SR1 3JQ – rated one-star on July 27, 2021.

D. Parker (Fish Merchant), Market Hall, 71 Market Square, Sunderland, SR1 3DG – rated one-star on July 20, 2021.

SR2:

Pizzarama, 19 Tunstall Terrace, Sunderland, SR2 7AG – rated zero-stars on July 7, 2021.

Pizzarama on Tunstall Terrace also received a zero-star food hygiene rating.

Langham Tower, Ryhope Road, Sunderland, SR2 7DN – rated zero-stars on July 15, 2021.

SR4:

Goodfillas, Nanny G’s Tea Room, 36 Hylton Road Sunderland, SR4 7AA – rated zero-stars on August 26, 2021.

Goodfillas on Hylton Road was given a zero-star food hygiene rating on August 26.

Our Little Cafe, 98A The Broadway, Grindon, Sunderland, SR4 8NX – rated one-star on August 4, 2021.

SR5:

The Kitchen, 51 - 53 Blackwood Road, Sunderland, SR5 4PT – rated one-star on August 24, 2021.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

The Sunderland Echo has been on Wearside since 1873, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come.

The Dip Shop received a zero-star rating on July 27.

The Kitchen on Blackwood Road received a one-star rating.