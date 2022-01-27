The best six barbers in Sunderland based on Google reviews

Look no further – Sunderland has plenty of barbers who are always looking for new customers.

There are high quality barbers across the region, and these are some of the best in Sunderland according to customers.

1: Peacock’s Barbers

This Whitehall Terrace barber shop caters to male customers, although female OAPs are also welcome to book sessions. The site is open from 9:00am – 5:00pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays but closes an hour early on Saturdays and is open from 10:00am – 7:00pm on Thursdays.

Prices start from £10 for childrens cuts and £20 for adults and has a full five star rating from 94 reviews on Google.

2: Fatboy Trims

Fatboy Trims is not only a brilliant name for a barber shop, but is also able to keep customers happy. With a five star rating from 68 reviews, the Pennywell Business Park barber shop is ranked as the second best across the city.

Prices start from £10 for a simple skin fade and the shop is open Tuesday to Saturday each week.

3: Mojos

This unassuming building In Ryhope is a haven for good styles and a friendly atmosphere according to the 32 reviews which have left Mojos with a five star rating.

The site is open six days a week with staff only taking Sundays off and no appointments are needed to get a trim.

4: Karim’s Barbers

As one of many barber shops on the stretch of Chester Road between the University campus and Sunderland Royal Hospital, Karim’s Barbers needs to stand out, and the five star rating from 17 reviews certainly does that.

The shop is open seven days a week and no appointments are required.

5: Tommy Blades

Describing themselves as “a premium, modern day barber shop,” Tommy Blades on Blandford Street is all about quality, and the five star rating on Google is testament to that. With prices starting from £10 for a simple cut, the shop also sells styling products and their own clothing line and is open six days a week.

6: GK Barber

Sat on Roker Avenue, GK Barber is open between Tuesday and Saturday each week and has been given a five star rating from 14 online reviews with prices starting from £10.

