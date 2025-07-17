Mozzarella and cheddar bites, pepperoni hot shots, and crispy southern fried chicken goujons are just some of the tasty treats on offer at the city’s new Greggs bakery shop.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new shop, which is located at Pennywell Shopping Centre, will stock freshly prepared Greggs favourites, such as the popular sausage roll, brand-new red pepper, feta and spinach bake, and caramelised biscuit latte.

The new Greggs shop in Pennywell. | Greggs

Customers can also take advantage of Greggs’ deals throughout the day, including its famed breakfast combinations, offering a breakfast roll or baguette alongside a Fairtrade orange juice or hot drink - served until 11am every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those looking for a bite to eat in the evening can enjoy a range of hot food from gooey mozzarella and cheddar bites, to crispy southern fried chicken goujons, and even a host of tasty pizza slices including the pepperoni hot shot, BBQ chicken and bacon, and veggie feast.

After 4pm, customers can pick up any pizza slice with any drink from just £2.95 instead of the usual £3.65.

The new Greggs shop will offer a range of tasty treats. | Greggs

If you don’t fancy queuing for your food then you can always use the Gregg’s app to order your food in advance. Using the app also gives you access to a range of offers including receiving a free hot drink of your choice upon registration, as well as a free sweet treat to celebrate your birthday each year.

Shop Manager, Julie Jackson, said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop. We’ve got an amazing range of iconic savouries, Fairtrade hot drinks, hot food and healthier choices available for takeaway, sit-in or click and collect.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gillian Long, Retail Operations Director for Greggs, said: “We’re excited to be welcoming customers to our new and improved shop in Sunderland, with one new member joining the existing team. We look forward to providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their Greggs favourites.”

The new shop is open Monday to Saturday 6.30am to 7pm and on Sundays between 7.30am and 5pm.