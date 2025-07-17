Tasty treats including the Pepperoni Hot Shot are on the menu as new Greggs shop opens in Sunderland
The new shop, which is located at Pennywell Shopping Centre, will stock freshly prepared Greggs favourites, such as the popular sausage roll, brand-new red pepper, feta and spinach bake, and caramelised biscuit latte.
Customers can also take advantage of Greggs’ deals throughout the day, including its famed breakfast combinations, offering a breakfast roll or baguette alongside a Fairtrade orange juice or hot drink - served until 11am every day.
Those looking for a bite to eat in the evening can enjoy a range of hot food from gooey mozzarella and cheddar bites, to crispy southern fried chicken goujons, and even a host of tasty pizza slices including the pepperoni hot shot, BBQ chicken and bacon, and veggie feast.
After 4pm, customers can pick up any pizza slice with any drink from just £2.95 instead of the usual £3.65.
If you don’t fancy queuing for your food then you can always use the Gregg’s app to order your food in advance. Using the app also gives you access to a range of offers including receiving a free hot drink of your choice upon registration, as well as a free sweet treat to celebrate your birthday each year.
Shop Manager, Julie Jackson, said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop. We’ve got an amazing range of iconic savouries, Fairtrade hot drinks, hot food and healthier choices available for takeaway, sit-in or click and collect.”
Gillian Long, Retail Operations Director for Greggs, said: “We’re excited to be welcoming customers to our new and improved shop in Sunderland, with one new member joining the existing team. We look forward to providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their Greggs favourites.”
The new shop is open Monday to Saturday 6.30am to 7pm and on Sundays between 7.30am and 5pm.
