Karen Seafield took a two-week break in Ibiza while it was still on the Government’s green list and took the required tests under the Test to Release scheme.

But she and her partner were told five days after they returned they needed to isolate due to their flight being flagged up as one with a close contact and they were told to take a third test.

Karen was left concerned that there was a five day gap between the flight and being told to isolate and worried she could have infected others without knowing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Karen Seafield pictured on her holiday in Ibiza and photos she took of the island during her break.

Digital networker Karen believes the decision to alert those on the flights from the Balearic Islands was wrong and was a misunderstanding linked to mainland Spain services.

She has contacted her MP Sharon Hodgson, who represents the Washington and Sunderland South constituency, who has written to Transport Minister Grant Shapps to ask he investigate.

Karen, 43, from South Hylton, took the break to San Antonio Bay after five previously booked holidays were cancelled in eight months.

Karen Seafield pictured during her holiday in Ibiza.

She spent a total of £180 on the antigen tests and day-two tests for her and her partner.

"I want for this to be investigated, because it’s not just us it has happened to, we’re seeing a lot of people have been told to isolate,” she said.

"People are having to take time off work, they might have family to look after and it just seems a waste when we’ve had negative tests.”

Karen said she took the holiday not only for a break, but to also support the tourism industry.

She said: “It was really nice to be away because of the pandemic and I don’t think it's that hard to go away, despite the testing, and we need something after all of this over the last 18 months."

Mrs Hodgson said: "It is frustrating to learn of the conflicting and confusing guidance that has been issued to my constituents and other passengers.

"This is especially troubling at a time when the travel industry is desperate for clarity to restore confidence.

"I have written to the Transport Secretary to raise these issues for investigation."

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.